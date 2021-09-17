A look back at all of Auburn’s non-conference road games from the last 20 years

Auburn’s trip to State College, Pennsylvania this weekend has the makings of a special one for a number of reasons.
Not only will No. 22 Auburn’s matchup at No. 10 Penn State put the Tigers back on the national stage – which will include additional hype courtesy ESPN’s “College GameDay” being on site – but the game will be the Tigers’ first true non-conference road game since playing at Clemson in 2017.
Auburn’s non-conference games away from home have been few and far between over the past 20 years, but the Tigers have seemingly turned the tables over the past few seasons. After losing six straight non-conference road games from 2001-2012, the Tigers have won four of their last five – the lone loss being to No. 3 Clemson in 2017.
Let’s take a look at all of Auburn’s non-conference games played away from Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2000, how Auburn did, and what decided whether or not the Tigers walked away victorious.
2001: Auburn at Syracuse | Result: Syracuse won 31-14
Auburn’s first non-conference road game of the 21st century arrived under dreadful circumstances: the Tigers traveled to New York on Sept. 22, 2001, just 11 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
With a packed Carrier Dome rooting on the Orangemen and plenty of signs of support for those affected in New York, the Tigers couldn’t keep up.
While quarterback Jason Campbell delivered a 44-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Syracuse defensive lineman Dwight Freeney wreaked havoc on the Tigers with five tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. In total, Auburn turned the ball over five times in a tough road loss.
2002: Auburn at No. 20 USC | Result: USC won 24-17
The Tigers headed to Los Angeles on Labor Day for a meeting with USC in the opening game of Pete Carroll’s second season with the Trojans.
Auburn sophomore running back Carnell “Cadillac Williams” started strong in the first half against the Trojans, but USC tightened up after halftime and held him to minus-2 yards rushing on seven carries. Auburn kicker Damon Duval tied the game 17-17 with 14:51 left in the final quarter, and the score remained tied until USC quarterback Carson Palmer went to work late in the game.
Palmer, who ultimately won the Heisman Trophy that December, led the Trojans on a late touchdown drive to cap a 302-yard, two-score night and send Auburn home with a loss.
2003: No. 17 Auburn at Georgia Tech | Result: Georgia Tech won 17-3
Auburn opened its 2003 season with a disappointing 23-0 shutout loss at home to USC, and in Week 2 the Tigers hoped to get back on track at Georgia Tech.
That, however, did not come to pass.
The Auburn offense struggled on a night that saw junior quarterback Jason Campbell taken down seven times and kicker John Vaughn deliver the Tigers’ only points just before halftime.
Georgia Tech, meanwhile, rode the hot hand of freshman quarterback Reggie Ball – whose offensive coordinator was Auburn alum Patrick Nix – and topped the Tigers for the first time since 1978.
2008: Auburn at West Virginia | Result: West Virginia won 34-17
Unlike most of Auburn’s non-conference road games, the Tigers’ trip to Morgantown came well into the season as the team fought to obtain bowl eligibility.
As it turned out, the matchup with the Mountaineers was one of the reasons they would not make the postseason at year’s end.
Auburn built a 17-3 lead on Wes Byrum’s 19-yard field goal and quarterback Kodi Burns’ first-half passing and rushing scores, but before long the Mountaineers roared to life. West Virginia quarterback Pat White led a 31-0 scoring run as he and running back Noel Devine – who ran for 207 yards himself – dashed Auburn’s hopes of a big road victory.
2011: No. 21 Auburn at Clemson | Result: Clemson won 38-24
After beginning their national championship defense with a narrow victory over Utah State and a close win against Mississippi State, the Tigers headed to South Carolina to renew a regional rivalry that had only been played three times since 1971.
Auburn jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Michael Dyer’s 52-yard touchdown run and Barrett Trotter’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Emory Blake, but once again the Tigers’ opponent got going as the game wore on. Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd found his rhythm as play continued and threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns in just his third start.
Auburn’s last hopes of mounting a fourth-quarter comeback ended when Trotter was intercepted by Coty Sensabaugh. Auburn was outscored 17-3 in the second half of a game that ended Auburn’s 17-game winning streak.
2012: Auburn vs. No. 14 Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) | Result: Clemson won 26-19
The first of what proved to be several Auburn non-conference games in Atlanta also proved to be the beginning of the end for Tigers head coach Gene Chizik.
Auburn held a slim 19-16 lead in the fourth quarter when Boyd connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 4-yard touchdown with 9:17 to go in the game. While Auburn kicker Cody Parkey did his part by hitting four field goals, Auburn had no answer for Hopkins – who set a new Clemson record with 13 receptions to go with 119 yards and one score.
Auburn wound up losing eight of its next 11 games and firing Chizik one day after an Iron Bowl loss to Alabama.
2014: No. 5 Auburn at No. 20 Kansas State | Result: Auburn won 20-14
The Tigers found themselves in a low-scoring matchup in Manhattan against the Wildcats. While Auburn generally relied heavily on its run game under head coach Gus Malzahn, it was the passing game that lifted the Tigers over the top this time.
Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and delivered the dagger to the Wildcats’ late hopes with a 39-yard completion to Duke Williams that allowed Auburn to run out the clock. The Tigers got plenty of help from their defense – which forced three turnovers – and also benefitted from Kansas State missing three field goals.
The win over Kansas State stands as Auburn’s last true road victory in non-conference play.
2015: No. 6 Auburn vs. Louisville (Atlanta, Ga.) | Result: Auburn won 31-24
Auburn entered the 2015 season with high hopes and a lot of attention surrounding quarterback Jeremy Johnson, who many felt had a chance to make a run for the Heisman once the season got started.
While Johnson’s hopes of a big year were derailed in the season opener, Auburn still managed to have the last laugh against Louisville.
Johnson threw three interceptions to open the 2015 season, but his errors were minimized by an Auburn defensive effort that included safety Tray Matthews intercepting freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson to set up Auburn’s first score and linebacker Justin Garrett returning a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown.
Jackson tried to rally the Cardinals late with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but Auburn recovered a late onside kick to put the game on ice.
2017: No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson | Result: Clemson won 14-6
Auburn returned to Death Valley with hopes of knocking off one of the nation’s top teams. While the road squad stayed in contention throughout the four quarters, the Clemson defense proved unrelenting.
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham was sacked 11 times and the Auburn offense was held to 117 total yards and two Daniel Carlson first-half field goals. Auburn’s defense kept the team in contention by limiting Clemson to 281 yards and forcing two turnovers, but Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant’s 27-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter was enough to lift Clemson to victory.
2018: No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 6 Washington (Atlanta, Ga.) | Result: Auburn won 21-16
The first of two consecutive competitive games against a PAC-12 opponent to open the season, the Tigers were in a dogfight with the Huskies that came down to the game’s final minutes.
Auburn took a five-point lead with 6:15 to go in the fourth quarter when redshirt freshman running back JaTarvious Whitlow found the end zone on a 10-yard run. While Washington had plenty of time to respond, the Auburn defense bowed its neck.
The Tigers were unrelenting on Washington’s final drive thanks to Nick Coe’s tackle for loss on second down, Big Kat Bryant’s sack on third down and Smoke Monday’s pressure on fourth down that forced a grounding penalty and sealed the season-opening victory.
2019: No. 16 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oregon (Arlington, Tex.) | Result: Auburn won 27-21
The opponent and the setting were different for Auburn the following season, and somehow the drama was ramped up even more.
Trailing Oregon 21-20 in the game’s final minutes, true freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers quickly downfield with hopes of getting Carlson in field goal range late. While the team’s march into Ducks territory had its tense moments – including on a fourth-and-3 play in which Nix scrambled to barely move the chains – Carlson’s efforts were ultimately not necessary.
With the ball on the Oregon 26-yard line and 16 seconds still on the clock, Nix fired to his left near the goal line at wide receiver Seth Williams, who beat the Oregon defensive back to the ball, made the catch and scored. The late touchdown secured the Tigers’ victory and made Nix’s first career start an unforgettable one.