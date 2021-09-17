A look back at all of Auburn’s non-conference road games from the last 20 years

Auburn’s trip to State College, Pennsylvania this weekend has the makings of a special one for a number of reasons.

Not only will No. 22 Auburn’s matchup at No. 10 Penn State put the Tigers back on the national stage – which will include additional hype courtesy ESPN’s “College GameDay” being on site – but the game will be the Tigers’ first true non-conference road game since playing at Clemson in 2017.

Auburn’s non-conference games away from home have been few and far between over the past 20 years, but the Tigers have seemingly turned the tables over the past few seasons. After losing six straight non-conference road games from 2001-2012, the Tigers have won four of their last five – the lone loss being to No. 3 Clemson in 2017.

Let’s take a look at all of Auburn’s non-conference games played away from Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2000, how Auburn did, and what decided whether or not the Tigers walked away victorious.

2001: Auburn at Syracuse | Result: Syracuse won 31-14

Auburn’s first non-conference road game of the 21st century arrived under dreadful circumstances: the Tigers traveled to New York on Sept. 22, 2001, just 11 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.