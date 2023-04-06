Cam Riley sat down to speak to reporters on his birthday last week, and though he was hours into being 21 years old, it was hard to imagine Riley wasn’t at least in his early 30s.

“I actually woke up a little sore this morning,” Riley said, grinning with a bearded face and bass in his voice. “My bones are getting old. I feel older. It feels good, though.”

Riley has always looked the part. His man-amongst-boys frame of 6-foot-5 has seen him continuously bulk up throughout college. He was listed at 209 pounds as a freshman, then 219 the following year. He was 230 as a COVID sophomore, and now, he’s up to 237 pounds as an upperclassman.

As much as Riley has looked like a bona fide Southeastern Conference linebacker the past two seasons, it appears he’ll be diving head first into the role this fall along with some others.

“Cam Riley, I’ve been really impressed with him,” linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said Wednesday. “Cam has probably got the most position flexibility in our room. He can line up on the edge. He’s long. He can play Will (weak side linebacker), he can run. He can play Mike (middle linebacker), he’s big. I’ve been impressed with Cam being able to handle all that mentally.”

Riley’s sophomore campaign got off to a hot start, logging 15 total tackles against FCS Mercer before tallying the second-most snaps of any Auburn linebacker behind NFL-bound Owen Pappoe.

With Pappoe gone, it appears Riley will help to fill the former team captain’s shoes, along with potentially lining up all over Auburn’s front seven. Aldridge said Tuesday that, while Riley can play as many as three different positions, it’s likely the Tigers line him up at both the Will and Mike linebacker positions.

“The Mike and Will for us, within the call, they could both end up doing the same things,” Aldridge said. “But the Will for us is the guy that you would think could play a little bit better in coverage, match up on tight ends and things like that. The Mike for us is the leader in the middle that’s getting guys lined up. He’s going to be the box guy. The guy who can line up on the edge if you need him to.”

As it stands, Aldridge said Auburn has three linebackers who could play either spot, including Wesley Steiner and Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys in that three-man bunch.

But Aldridge, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and Riley himself have all alluded to the fact that Riley could find himself logging snaps at the Jack linebacker position. Although it’s a group that’s changed titles, it was a role held by edge rushers like Derick Hall and Eku Leota last fall.

“He’s a guy that, yes, we will try to get in,” Roberts said. “He’s still learning the Will linebacker spot, so we don’t want to move him early until he really gets that down before we can really dive in to to be able to get him on the edge and be able to play out there.”

Playing at the line isn’t foreign to Riley. His true freshman season actually saw him log more snaps on the defensive line (27) than in the box (23) in a traditional linebacker role.

Riley is a rare breed with his size. The last linebacker Auburn rostered who stood at his height was Karlos Dansby, who played for Tommy Tuberville at the beginning of the millennium before becoming an All-Pro NFL player.

But with his athleticism, Riley will have a chance to make an impact all over the field in a defense that’s set to be as multiple as he is.

“You’ve got a 6-5, 240-pound linebacker — let’s put him in these situations to be successful,” Aldridge said. “I think that’s what you’ll see — ways we can put Cam in position to make plays, use his length and not put him in position where that length is being wasted. A lot of multiplicity would be my answer to you when you have a long linebacker like that. He can be very multiple.”