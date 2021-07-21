‘A lot of pressure’: Inside Auburn signee Sunisa Lee’s preparation at the Tokyo Olympics

It’s a fine line, he said. But Jeff’s been a part of trips like this in the past. When he was an assistant coach at Utah, he coached then-Utah junior Daria Bijak when she made Germany’s national team and competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Lee has earned her spot in Tokyo and it’s all just gymnastics from here. She placed second at the team trials behind only Simone Biles, and joined Biles as the only two gymnasts to earn automatic placing on the U.S. national team. She won bars at the trials and enters as Team USA’s best chance to win gold on bars in the event finals. First is the team finals, but all of it runs through Sunday’s qualification round.

Team USA shouldn’t have a problem qualifying for team finals that day, but the U.S. gymnasts will be competing with each other because no more than two gymnasts from each nation can compete in each discipline in the individual event finals. Only the top two scorers from the qualifying round will compete for the U.S. in the individual finals for all-around, bars, beam, vault and floor.

The team finals are set for July 27 at 5:45 a.m. Central Time. Then the women’s individual all-around runs July 29 at 5:50 a.m. Central before event finals run Aug. 1-3.