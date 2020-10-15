'A lot to learn': Pearl eager to lead young team, surpass expectations in SEC

One of the curveballs every basketball program has dealt with this offseason was the coronavirus pandemic, and all things considered Pearl was pleased with how his players dealt with the hurdles that developed.

Pearl explained that when the players first returned to the team, there was a 28-day period of acclimation during which the team slowly worked its way up from having every player shooting on their own to upping it an additional person at a time. By the time school started back, the Tigers were working with eight hours of athletic-related activity per week — four on the court and four in the weight room. After about three weeks, the NCAA bumped up the number to 12 hours, including eight on the floor.

The Tigers began their official practices on Wednesday, at which point workouts will occur about five times a week between now and the Tigers’ first game, which Pearl expects to take place in Orlando on Nov. 25 in a tournament that has yet to be announced.

The question on everyone’s minds regarding that first game is who will be on the floor for Auburn when it comes tip-off time.