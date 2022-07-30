A’mon Lane, Adrian Posse commit to kick-start Auburn’s class of 2024

Auburn picked up commitments from two high school juniors on each side of the ball Saturday during Big Cat Weekend, laying the foundation for the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class.

Defensive back A’mon Lane and quarterback Adrian Posse both announced commitments to Auburn during visits on Saturday afternoon.

Lane is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247, while Posse is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and as a three-star prospect by 247.

Lane won state championships at Thompson and is about to start his junior season with Moody. Lane has been adopted by the family of Jake Ganus, who was an assistant at Thompson hired in the offseason to be the head coach at Moody.

“I would like to thank my parents, Jake and Peyton, and their families for taking me in,” Lane said in an announcement video posted to his Twitter page. “Thank you all for all the love and knowledge that you have stored into me. Lastly I would like to thank Coach (Bryan) Harsin and Coach (Zac) Etheridge for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. Thank you for recruiting me the hardest and showing me what family really is about.”

Posse simply posted: “War Eagle!”

Posse is from Miami and he lists himself at 6-foot-5. He appeared in six games last season as a sophomore at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Opa-Locka, Fla. He has since transferred to Columbus High School in Miami.

Both players are verbally committed but have some time before they’re allowed to sign as part of the class of 2024.

Auburn gained some momentum with its 2023 class recently with the commitment of Wilky Denaud. It’s still ranked 68th nationally 247’s team rankings, last in the SEC.