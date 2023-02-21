There wasn’t a moment where it suddenly clicked and everybody realized.

For Auburn baseball to land its best signing class under Butch Thompson, it was a stroke of luck. Things shook out in favor of the Tigers. It was happenstance.

“If you do bring in a top-10 class, even if you have five freshmen in the top 100, those are all just,” Thompson said earlier this month, searching for the right word. “It’s guesswork.”

The guesswork worked out for Auburn’s 2022 class. According to Perfect Game, one of a handful of reputable baseball recruiting websites, the class was Auburn’s highest ranked since hiring Thompson. It landed four top-100 high school players in Ike Irish, Hayden Murphy, Zach Crotchfelt and Chris Stanfield, all of whom made their Auburn debuts this weekend against Indiana.

Irish seemingly carved out an everyday role in Auburn’s lineup, going 6 for 12 at the plate. Out of the bullpen, Crotchfelt logged a scoreless 32/3 innings in the series finale Sunday, and Murphy made his debut in the same game. Stanfield saw the diamond as a pinch runner the game prior.

Listed at No. 6 nationally, Auburn’s class was one of 23 that secured verbal commitments from multiple top-100 prospects. It was also one of 19 classes that had all of its top-100 commitments make it to campus, avoiding any MLB Draft attrition.

Only four other schools — TCU, Virginia, North Carolina State and South Carolina — can say the same. Still, Auburn is technically on an island all its own. Among those five schools, it was the only one with more than two top-100 prospects.

But when Auburn’s quartet of standouts made their pledges, they weren’t considered splashes from a rankings standpoint. Three of them weren’t as highly ranked as they would eventually become.

The timeline of college baseball recruiting is far off from its relatives in the football and basketball world. Where recruits in those sports usually make decisions their junior or senior years, most college baseball prospects have committed to a school by the beginning of their junior year.

“These are kids that you see some athleticism, you see some size in,” Auburn assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Karl Nonemaker said. “But I would be lying if — with Ike, Chris — we knew that they would develop that much at the time.”

According to Nonemaker, Irish, who is ranked No. 39 in Perfect Game’s 2022 prospect rankings, was floating outside the top 100 when he committed to Auburn. Stanfield, ranked No. 84, was in the 200s. Crotchfelt was an “unknown,” Nonemaker said, choosing between the Tigers and Maryland before winding up as the No. 94 prospect in the country. Murphy is ranked No. 64 by Perfect Game. He was considered a top-20 prospect when he committed to Auburn.

All four had similar commitment dates. First was Murphy, who committed as a freshman. Irish pledged as a rising sophomore. Stanfield committed in October of his sophomore year. And Crotchfelt, who said his recruitment process began in the eighth grade, announced three days into his sophomore year.

“I think I got lucky because, you know, that was 2019,” Crotchfelt said. “The following year, we had COVID. That’s when a lot of things got difficult in terms of the recruiting process and getting in front of coaches. Everything became virtual, and it was just very difficult. I had a lot of buddies back home that either missed out on opportunities to get recruited or lost scholarships, or whatever it was, due to COVID.”

With or without a pandemic, Division I baseball coaches cannot contact recruits until June 1 of their junior years, per the NCAA rulebook. Once the quartet announced their pledges, the recruiting process effectively came to a halt.

“When I committed here,” Murphy said, “I texted or called all the other schools that had interest in me, and I just told them ‘Hey, I’m choosing a different path. Thank you for all you did and the interest you showed in me.’ Most of the colleges I got recruited by, they were well-respected, so they’re not going to do anything to contact you just to get you to switch, and that’s how most schools are.”

What’s more is that all four had opportunities in last year’s MLB Draft. According to MLB.com, all were considered among the draft’s 250 best prospects. Based on where they were in those rankings, their draft slot values combined for about $1.3 million.

“It was a very, very, very hectic day for a few of those kids with a lot of chaos,” Nonemaker said. “But I think they had planned all year of thinking ‘This is what my value is,’ and, fortunately, it worked out to where they want to be here.”

Irish, Murphy and Stanfield all wound up on campus over the summer, taking classes together and settling into the program. Before going home at the summer semester’s end, Irish said he and Murphy had a conversation.

“We were just hanging out in the room together, and were like ‘Hey, we like it here,’” Irish recalled. “‘We love it here, and they’re gonna have to bring a pretty big number to the table for us to leave this place.’”

All four had numbers set. All four got calls. None of them had their numbers met, though it wasn’t something that came with much disappointment.

“At the end of the day, it was like, ‘I’m not going to go down on my number to leave this place,’” Irish said. “To win a National Championship in front of thousands of fans is way better than sitting in a Single-A game and having 50 people at the game.”

The goal for the group is a national title, something all four either mentioned explicitly or alluded to.

“We’re really close,” Stanfield said. “We’re gonna get over the hump soon. Man, I feel it. And that’s all that we want.”

Of course, that’s the goal for the rest of the program, but as it pertains to recruiting, the hope is to carve out culture, Nonemaker said, and find players Auburn can build around for multiple years.

“A guy like Sonny (DiChiara), and a guy like Blake Rambusch, that come to your program for a year, you take them any day of the week,” Nonemaker said. “Those guys were humongous difference-makers last year. But in order to have a common culture for a while, you need some kids that are three-year kids, right? Or four-year kids.”

Not only is this a contingent the Tigers feel like they can build around, but they’re on a trajectory for similar classes in the future. Both Auburn’s 2023 and 2024 classes are listed as No. 10 by Perfect Game, and each holds at least three top-100 pledges.

“We were very fortunate with this group,” Nonemaker said, “and I think with the next group as well, that most of these guys increased their talent, raised their stock, from the time they committed until Signing Day, and then from Signing Day until now, and I think that’s a testament to character.

“We’re hoping to string a few classes together like this and see what will happen.”