‘A tremendous young man’: Georgia’s Kirby Smart, JT Daniels praise Auburn’s Demetris Robertson

BIRMINGHAM — One of Auburn’s top receiving targets for the fall is coming from one of the team’s biggest rivals.

The Tigers hit the transfer portal this summer and added senior Demetris Robertson, who spent the last three seasons at Georgia after starting his college career at California. Robertson’s move to a rival might have irked some of the Bulldogs’ fans, but head coach Kirby Smart and quarterback JT Daniels had nothing but praise for the super senior.

“D-Rob’s a tremendous young man,” Smart said. “He’s a kid that I’ve known — I mean, I can go all the way back to the years at Alabama when we were recruiting D-Rob as a young player, and then I come to Georgia, continue to recruit him, don’t get him, get him by transfer and now he’s going to graduate in the summer and be able to go to Auburn.

“I’m so excited for D-Rob because he’s a great young man. I mean, this young man did everything the right way. He’s got a lot of speed. He’s a vertical threat. I know [Mike] Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”

