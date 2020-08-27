‘A whole new Auburn offense’: Chad Morris bring changes that excite at practice

Finally, after the longest offseason anyone can remember, the Morris has been able to get hands-on with the Auburn offense in the practice bubble, and players have been fired up about what they’ve seen.

“Basically: Get your playmakers the football, and it’s explosive plays,” speedster Auburn running back Shaun Shivers said Wednesday. “That’s what Auburn does. We’re here for explosive plays and to get the playmakers the football.”

Auburn is now less than a month away from the first game on its newly overhauled scheduled, set for Sept. 26 at home with Kentucky.

Then, the Tigers hope, the world can finally see what Morris has cooked up for the Auburn offense this year.

“He’s a good coach,” Stove said of Morris. “He’s always going to be interacting with us. He’s going to let us know if we mess up. He’s not going to bash us or nothing. He’s going to say what he has to say and you’re going to go to the next play.

“He always says, ‘Don’t make the same mistake twice,’” Stove explained. “I think that’s what everybody has to really focus on because you can’t make the same mistake twice. In a game you’re only going to get that one play.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.