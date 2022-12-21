‘A wild two weeks’ for Auburn as it signs 19 at early signing period’s start

Auburn football got its 2023 class off to a solid start in a short time Wednesday, signing 19 players in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural recruiting class.

The class ranks No. 19 in 247Sports composite team rankings, and it’s at No. 16 in both Rivals and On3’s team rankings, making it a consensus top-20 group.

“It was a wild two weeks for us,” Freeze said. “We came into this considerably behind what I think Auburn should be in recruiting. … I’ve heard all the numbers, but to go from somewhere like 60th to whatever we are today — I’ve seen 20th, 19, 16, I never know exactly what those mean but we’re somewhere in that ballpark.

“I think that’s a remarkable job by not only our on the field coaches that were actively out and getting after it, but also the people that serve this program here in the building from compliance to all of our recruiting staff and all the people that served and made the families that came on the visits really feel like there’s something special that could be occurring here.”

In total, Auburn inked 16 high school recruits, two more from the junior college level and one FBS transfer. Seven of those prospects are considered blue-chip talents, meaning they’re rated four stars or higher by a recruiting site.

Two of Auburn’s three highest-rated signees Wednesday — Keldric Faulk and Kayin Lee — flipped their commitment to Auburn on signing day, meaning they’d been previously committed to another school. Faulk, a four-star Highland Home product, had been committed to Florida State since July, and Lee, another four-star standout, had been committed to Ohio State.

“He was one that I was going to be on the phone morning and night, every single day, trying to convince that this was the best place for him,” Freeze said of Faulk. “He had great options. Really was down to two schools and the other, I’ve got great respect for their head coach. I know he’s good at building relationships also. I think it really came down to we did a good job of building a relationship and also the gift he can give to him mom and family to be really close and do something special here at Auburn.”

Beyond high school, offensive lineman Izavion Miller and defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis were Auburn’s two JUCO signings. The former had been committed to Ole Miss, but decommitted after Jake Thornton, formerly the Rebels offensive line coach, took the same position at Auburn. Jamison-Travis was a JUCO All-American at National Champion Iowa Western last season.

Edge rusher Elijah McAllister was Auburn’s one FBS transfer, coming to the Plains after four seasons at Vanderbilt.

Auburn’s most-signed position group was on the defensive front, inking seven defensive linemen. Auburn inked Opelika product Brenton Williams, Darron Reed, Wilky Denaud and Stephen Johnson to go along with Jamison-Travis, McAllister and Faulk on the defensive line.

The Tigers also signed five offensive linemen including Miller, adding Connor Lew, Clay Wedin, Tyler Johnson and Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner.

Five defensive backs — three cornerbacks and two safeties — also signed, as Terrance Love, Sylvester Smith, Colton Hood, Loachapoka product JC Hart and Lee made up a group of which Freeze thought highly.

Auburn also signed three-star quarterback Hank Brown and three-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey, but it still has commits that have not signed their papers. Montgomery Catholic product and four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb is still committed to the Tigers but did not sign, as was the case for FIU tight end transfer Rivaldo Fairweather.

“We're really not through anywhere,” Freeze said. “We still have some big targets out there that hopefully we can close on now or in that second wave when we hit the road in January -- when we get back in January, or the early visits in January.

“There's still a lot of targets out there and some needs we have.”