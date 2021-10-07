After brief benching, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix riding high into showdown with Georgia

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t know what to expect.
Following Nix’s benching in favor of sophomore TJ Finley during Auburn’s come-from-behind victory over Georgia State on Sept. 25, Nix had as many questions about his status going forward as anyone monitoring the Tigers’ newfound quarterback controversy.
According to Nix, he didn’t let that uncertainty get him down. He said he went back to work in the days that followed with the understanding there was still a chance he would start against LSU on Oct. 2.
Nix’s read on the situation proved accurate, and now the story about the junior is a much, much different one than it was one week ago.
Nix played all but one series for Auburn against LSU and turned in a performance that seems to have put to rest any talk about him backing up Finley. He dazzled by keeping a number of plays alive thanks to his innate scrambling ability and ended the battle in Baton Rouge with 23 completions for 255 yards and one touchdown along with 74 rushing yards and another score.
Nix admitted Wednesday the situation he faced following the Georgia State game was unlike any he’d encountered before.
Still, Nix’s goal was to keep his head down, continue working and let the chips fall where they may.
“It was a different situation, you know? Coming out of the Georgia State game, nobody really knew what was going on – including me – but I just wanted to continue to focus and do what I was supposed to do to make myself better along with making the team better,” Nix said. “I knew going in I still had a chance to start, I probably would be the starter, and I just needed to continue to prove that.”
The situation for Auburn against LSU was a bit of a role reversal from Auburn’s first four games, as Auburn found the end zone three times while LSU settled for four field goals. The carryover into Auburn’s matchup with No. 2 Georgia on Saturday remains to be seen, but Nix explained the win in Tiger Stadium has instilled more confidence in his offense.
Nix explained coming out on top against LSU – a game during which Auburn only led for the final three minutes and 11 seconds – showed him and the rest of the team there’s a number of players capable of handling big moments.
If the Tigers are going to upset the Bulldogs, Nix realizes they’ll have to deliver several similar moments Saturday.
“Obviously they’re extremely talented players, but they’re just kind of everywhere and they have a lot of different fronts, lot of different blitzes, lot of different packages that they can play,” Nix said of Georgia. “We’re going to have to do a good job of getting our eyes up and seeing things and communicating with one another and then just playing our own version of football and doing what we’re supposed to do. Whatever we’re coached to do, we have to go out there and execute.”
Nix utilized throwing to running back Shaun Shivers and tight end John Samuel Shenker against LSU, and he said having those players make Auburn’s passing game more potent. Their involvement in the aerial attack is important just like Nix’s scrambling ability, which forces defenses to account for six players rather than just Auburn’s three receivers.
Nix’s play against LSU was especially important given Auburn’s run game, which truly didn’t get going until Auburn’s 10th and final full drive. The junior may be relied on to air it out again and again Saturday given Georgia is only allowing 70.6 rushing yards per game.
If that’s the case, Nix sounded nothing if not up for another true challenge.
“I’m excited and confident that I’ll go out there and be prepared and do whatever I can to play well and do whatever I can to put our team in the best situation possible—whether that’s me running the ball, throwing the ball, making big plays, it doesn’t matter. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Nix said.