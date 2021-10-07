After brief benching, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix riding high into showdown with Georgia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a different situation, you know? Coming out of the Georgia State game, nobody really knew what was going on – including me – but I just wanted to continue to focus and do what I was supposed to do to make myself better along with making the team better,” Nix said. “I knew going in I still had a chance to start, I probably would be the starter, and I just needed to continue to prove that.”

The situation for Auburn against LSU was a bit of a role reversal from Auburn’s first four games, as Auburn found the end zone three times while LSU settled for four field goals. The carryover into Auburn’s matchup with No. 2 Georgia on Saturday remains to be seen, but Nix explained the win in Tiger Stadium has instilled more confidence in his offense.

Nix explained coming out on top against LSU – a game during which Auburn only led for the final three minutes and 11 seconds – showed him and the rest of the team there’s a number of players capable of handling big moments.

If the Tigers are going to upset the Bulldogs, Nix realizes they’ll have to deliver several similar moments Saturday.