Auburn will just have to run it back.

Yes, the Tigers are just going to have to catch lightning in a bottle again.

After taking a tumble in the NQS rankings this past week, and with only a couple of duals left in the regular season, the Auburn gymnastics program is back in a familiar place per the national perception: The outside looking in.

Auburn is down to No. 9 in the newest rankings, ahead of Friday’s throwdown at No. 12 Kentucky. The Tigers will look to scratch for positioning with strong scores down the stretch, maybe clawing up a position or two with their first opportunity to coming in Lexington, but when postseason brackets are finalized in three weeks’ time, it seems the Tigers will be underdogs again.

But that suits Auburn just fine. The Tigers have gone from underdog squad to Final Four team before, and their goal is to do it again.

“I think a lot of people doubt us this year and don’t think we can do it again,” sophomore vault specialist Sara Hubbard said this week. But internally: “I think we have a lot of confidence in ourselves and know we can get there, so we’ve just got to show everybody else that, too.”

For head coach Jeff Graba, Auburn as the underdog just makes sense.

“(Last year) there was an enthusiasm around our program because it was a fresh, young face in amongst all the bluebloods. One trip to the Final Four doesn’t make you a blueblood. So, we’re still in that role,” he shrugged.

There are other factors in play as well: Auburn hoped to get a scoring boost from five-star freshman Olivia Greaves this season, but when she went down for the year with a preseason injury, it became evident that Auburn would be rolling with nearly all the same starters this year as last year.

The other piece is depth: Auburn doesn’t have the same kind of depth as the longtime powerhouses, so Graba isn’t so surprised that Auburn’s NQS is lower. He’s more worried about how the Tigers stack up on any given night, six starters vs. six starters, in the postseason. “I have to be really careful that don’t use up all my depth trying to prove to my athletes that they can win, when we actually need to win in April,” he said.

“My goal is to be able to beat anybody on any given night. And in order to do that, we have to be healthy. But I think we’re talented enough and we perform at a level that we can beat anybody on any given night. I think we’ve proven it.”

For now: Embrace that underdog role.

Auburn can improve its NQS by topping a 197.200 on Friday at Kentucky.

Postseason seeding in the NCAA Tournament is each team’s National Qualifying Score, calculated in two stages, first by taking the team’s top six scores with three of those scores needing to be away-from-home scores, then by dropping the top overall score and averaging the rest.