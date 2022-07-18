After growing up a Braves fan, Auburn’s Burkhalter drafted by Atlanta

Dothan native and Auburn University pitching star Blake Burkhalter grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves and now he has a chance to play for them after being chosen by his favorite team as the 76th pick in the Major League Baseball draft late Sunday night.

“I mean, growing up and pulling for the Braves all of my life, that’s a dream come true,” Burkhalter told the Dothan Eagle. “I’m at a loss for words, but it’s unbelievable.

“They (MLB) have compensation picks at the end of the first and second rounds, so this was part of those compensation packages. It was part of the deal when Freddie (Freeman) went to Los Angeles; they traded this compensation pick to the Braves. I wouldn’t have been here without Freddie Freeman, I guess,” he added with a chuckle.

Burkhalter, a 2019 graduate of Northview, emerged as one of the top relief pitchers in college baseball this season as a junior, leading the Southeastern Conference in saves with 16 and helping the Tigers to the College World Series.

The right-hander becomes Auburn’s highest drafted relief pitcher since Scott Sullivan was selected with the 62nd overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft and the third-highest-drafted relief pitcher in program history behind Sullivan and Gregg Olson, who was selected fourth overall in 1988.

Though he was a relief pitcher throughout his college career, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Braves’ vice president of scouting Dana Brown said the organization intends to try him as a starting pitcher.

He credited former MLB pitching great Tim Hudson, Auburn’s pitching coach who spent time with the Braves, as one of the reasons the Braves called his name.

“Huddy definitely had a big say in this; definitely put in a good word for me with the Braves,” Burkhalter said. “I mean, he’s an awesome guy and he believes in me, so that means everything.”

Burkhalter got word from his advisors about 10 picks before he was selected that the Braves were very interested. He then saw his name pop up while watching the draft on the MLB Network.

“Just a surreal moment,” Burkhalter said. “My whole family and a lot of my buddies came over to celebrate.”

His mother, Jill Burkhalter, was understandably emotional when talking about the night.

“Blake has worked so hard for so long and God has blessed him so much with a great talent,” she said. “You know, he made it. I’m a little bit at a loss for words right now.”

But she didn’t hide her excitement for the Braves being the franchise to select her son.

“Oh listen, I have been a Braves fan forever,” Jill said. “Though we don’t live in Atlanta, the Braves are our team. It’s just awesome.

“I thank the Lord he has been able to make it this far and I will continue praying that everything he does glorifies God. But we are just so happy and excited for him. It’s just a wonderful opportunity.”

Burkhalter’s cousin, Gantt Pierce, was among the family members right there throughout the night.

“Man, I was nervous, sitting here on the brink of the second and third round on the first day and you don’t know what to expect,” Pierce said. “We’re sitting here and get a call and our guys (advisors) say the Braves want to take you here. I talked to Blake and he said, ‘Man, I’m good. Let’s go.’ And it’s just jubilation after that.”

Pierce is extremely close to Burkhalter and has helped him along the baseball journey.

“We’re just so proud of this kid,” Pierce said. “There has never been a person I’ve known in my life that has been focused and deserves something like this more than Blake. He’s just a good kid and we’re really excited about what the future holds.”

The closer for the Tigers this season was named a second team All-America by ABCA, College Baseball Foundation and NCBWA and was a second team SEC All-Conference selection. He struck out 71 batters and walked just seven in 46.1 innings of work this past season and became dominant with a cutter pitch he learned the summer before his junior campaign.

Burkhalter earned the save in Game 1 of the Corvallis (Ore.) Super Regional in June and matched a season-best with 2.2 perfect innings and five strikeouts to help the Tigers defeat host-team Oregon State in the regional finale and send Auburn to the CWS in Omaha.

In Omaha, he matched a season high with five strikeouts and earned the save in 2.1 scoreless innings during the Tigers lone win in the CWS against Stanford.