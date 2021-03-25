After heart-to-heart, Auburn softball responds from losing streak

But Auburn has its chance to pick up its first SEC win at Missouri — and its chance to prove that it’s a better team than what it showed during that five-game slide.

“It was two different ballteams,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said, of what he saw last weekend. “And it wasn’t really skill, it was just how we were handling ourselves. Our reactions and our responses on Saturday were not good, and then Sunday we didn’t let things get to us.

“We talked about how not everybody’s going to bat 1.000, not everybody’s going to field 1.000, not every pitch is going to be perfect, but when you have a bad at-bat, you can’t let that bad at-bat affect the next three or four hitters in the lineup because of the way you’re carrying yourself. Or if we make a mistake in the field, we can’t let that affect others. We did a much better job of that on Sunday.”

Dismukes fired five strikeouts in five and one-third on Sunday against Kennesaw State. Auburn entered the series against Alabama the weekend of March 12 riding an 11-game winning streak, but then suffered through the lowest part of the season so far with that five-game losing streak.