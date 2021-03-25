After heart-to-heart, Auburn softball responds from losing streak

The Auburn softball team had a heart-to-heart.
After five losses in a row, sophomore pitcher KK Dismukes said the Tigers got together in the quiet minutes before first pitch last Sunday, and talked.
They had a great team, they decided, looking around the locker room at all the talent inside, but they decided they had not been great teammates. Times were tough, after rival Alabama came to the Plains and swept Auburn, and after the team dropped losses to Florida State and Kennesaw State after that. She figures they suffered through the losing streak as individuals instead of being there for one another when they needed it most.
They decided to make a change — and gutted out two one-run wins on Sunday after their conversation, now hoping to flip the script and put together a winning streak on the road at Missouri this weekend.
“I think we all took it to heart,” Dismukes said.
Auburn takes on Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo., to open a three-game series. Friday’s game and Sunday’s game will be streamed online on SEC Network+. Saturday’s game set for 11 a.m. will be televised on SEC Network.
Auburn is 18-6 on the season, bouncing back last Sunday to beat No. 13 Florida State 2-1, then top Kennesaw State 4-3. That came after Auburn lost to both those teams last Saturday, the weekend after a sweep at the hands of Alabama which dropped Auburn to 0-3 in the SEC.
But Auburn has its chance to pick up its first SEC win at Missouri — and its chance to prove that it’s a better team than what it showed during that five-game slide.
“It was two different ballteams,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said, of what he saw last weekend. “And it wasn’t really skill, it was just how we were handling ourselves. Our reactions and our responses on Saturday were not good, and then Sunday we didn’t let things get to us.
“We talked about how not everybody’s going to bat 1.000, not everybody’s going to field 1.000, not every pitch is going to be perfect, but when you have a bad at-bat, you can’t let that bad at-bat affect the next three or four hitters in the lineup because of the way you’re carrying yourself. Or if we make a mistake in the field, we can’t let that affect others. We did a much better job of that on Sunday.”
Dismukes fired five strikeouts in five and one-third on Sunday against Kennesaw State. Auburn entered the series against Alabama the weekend of March 12 riding an 11-game winning streak, but then suffered through the lowest part of the season so far with that five-game losing streak.
“As a team, on Sunday before the games, we had a meeting for about 20 minutes, just talking about being a good teammate and being there for each other when times are hard,” Dismukes said.
“That day our energy was up, we were all cheering, screaming for each other, and we won. I think that had a big difference, between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, we were all quiet, didn’t really say much, and then Sunday after we had that talk, we all just encouraged each other and we came out and won.”
Auburn now looks to take that improved play on the road, for what will be the first SEC road series for the team’s younger players. Auburn traveled for a non-conference tournament in Florida back in February, winning two of three games there, but the Tigers know SEC play is a different deal.
Missouri is 22-6 this season and 1-2 in the SEC, having dropped two of three to Georgia last weekend but entering off two wins over Western Illinois from a doubleheader Wednesday.
“I want to see our team compete,” Dean said. “This is only our second road trip, our first SEC road series. We took an earlier trip to get our young players used to traveling and what that’s like, and now it’s an SEC series. So it’s going to be new for a lot of people. It just is.
“So the key for us is — I’m going to go back to being supportive, having great team chemistry, and I think people will be better if we do that.”