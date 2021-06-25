After heartbreak and setbacks, Auburn’s Lee goes for Olympic glory at U.S. Team Trials

Sunisa Lee’s long journey to Tokyo is finally at its last stop.
Now she’s cherishing the trip.
“It was definitely a tough year,” Lee said, with a smile behind her mask. “But right now I think I’m super proud of myself for even getting here and making it all the way to Trials.”
She spoke humbly on Wednesday at a virtual press conference in St. Louis, where she’s competing this weekend — her 5-foot frame sat on the precipice of Olympic glory.
The Auburn gymnastics signee is a top contender to earn a spot on the national team this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She’ll compete Friday and Sunday during women’s competition. The top two finishers at the meet automatically earn spots on the U.S. roster at the Olympics in Tokyo this July. She enters having placed in the top two at the U.S. Championships earlier this month.
She’s set to compete for Auburn starting next season. If the magnitude of the moment hasn’t hit Auburn people just yet, it will soon enough.
As for Lee, she’s soaking all in with a smile, after overcoming heartbreak and setbacks to make it just one step removed from the world’s stage.
“I’ve definitely been blessed because I feel like after COVID and quarantine, I was really unmotivated and it was just really hard for me to get back in the gym because we had so much time off and I just felt like I wasn’t good enough anymore almost,” Lee opened up to reporters. “But right now I think I’m doing a lot better mentally, and you can even see it in my gymnastics. It’s getting a lot better too.
“So I think I’m just really proud of myself.”
Lee saw her window of opportunity squeezed last year when the Tokyo games were rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 as COVID-19 swept across the globe. Olympic hopefuls only have so much time, and a precious chance closed on her. Then when Lee got back in the gym last summer to try to focus forward, she broke her foot.
Those setbacks are dwarfed by family tragedy: Lee’s aunt and uncle both died from COVID-19, and her father John is partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019.
Still, Lee re-emerged from her injury in elite form. She dazzles with her bar routine often heralded as the best in the world. It won her the medal on bars at the U.S. Championships and she finished second in the all-around behind only superstar Simone Biles.
Biles swept most of the events at the meet. The only other athlete to win an event was Lee, on bars. The top two finishers at the trials this weekend clinch their place on the Olympic team, and the rest of the six-woman roster will be filled out by a committee. Lee has made a strong case to the committee with her performances so far this summer, but a top-two finish identical to the one at the U.S. Championships wouldn’t leave anything up to chance.
It’s a special opportunity and a special weekend — for Lee, going back to family. As COVID-19 continues to ravage densely populated Japan, overseas spectators won’t be allowed at the games this summer. That means the meet this weekend marks the last major event Lee will be able to be at with her family.
“We’re all just super excited because this is probably going to be the last bigger meet that they’re going to see in person, which really sucks because everybody wants to go to Tokyo of course. But we’re all just kind of trying to soak it all in,” Lee said.
“They’re all super excited, I’m really excited. And I know that when my parents get here, it’ll just feel a lot better and I’ll feel a lot more confident. Usually my dad gives me a pep talk and it helps me a lot with my competition.”
Television coverage for Friday’s events begin at 6:30 p.m. on Olympic Channel before shifting at 7 p.m. to NBC.
Sunday, the second round of competition opens at 7 p.m. on NBC. Apparatus streams will be available on NBCOlympics.com.
Scores from both nights will be combined to determine the final results Sunday night.
As for her future, Lee reaffirmed Wednesday that she plans to compete for Auburn next season whether she makes the Olympic team or not, when asked by a national reporter.
“I really do want to go to college and do college gymnastics. I chose Auburn because I really like the campus and all the coaches, and it just felt like home when I visited,” Lee said. “The head coach at Auburn is my coach’s twin brother, so we already have like a really good relationship. I just love the coaches and the environment itself.