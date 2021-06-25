After heartbreak and setbacks, Auburn’s Lee goes for Olympic glory at U.S. Team Trials

“So I think I’m just really proud of myself.”

Lee saw her window of opportunity squeezed last year when the Tokyo games were rescheduled from 2020 to 2021 as COVID-19 swept across the globe. Olympic hopefuls only have so much time, and a precious chance closed on her. Then when Lee got back in the gym last summer to try to focus forward, she broke her foot.

Those setbacks are dwarfed by family tragedy: Lee’s aunt and uncle both died from COVID-19, and her father John is partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019.

Still, Lee re-emerged from her injury in elite form. She dazzles with her bar routine often heralded as the best in the world. It won her the medal on bars at the U.S. Championships and she finished second in the all-around behind only superstar Simone Biles.

Biles swept most of the events at the meet. The only other athlete to win an event was Lee, on bars. The top two finishers at the trials this weekend clinch their place on the Olympic team, and the rest of the six-woman roster will be filled out by a committee. Lee has made a strong case to the committee with her performances so far this summer, but a top-two finish identical to the one at the U.S. Championships wouldn’t leave anything up to chance.