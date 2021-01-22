After last year’s rivalry rematch was canceled, Auburn completes long journey back to meet enemy Alabama

The last time Adeline Sabados was getting ready to meet Alabama, the world fell apart.
She remembers it well. Surely all her returning teammates do, too. Auburn was getting set for its scheduled rematch with Alabama in Birmingham last March when COVID-19 hit stateside and the sports world was put on pause.
Nothing’s been the same since — and with masks strapped on, testing protocols in place, and limited attendance in the building tonight in Tuscaloosa, the Tigers will compete with their rival in a meet that looks a lot different from how things were before the pandemic took over the world.
Sabados, though, is glad to get her chance to make this meet happen again.
“The Iron Bowl of any sports, it’s crazy,” Sabados said this week. “I think it puts a sense of Auburn pride into every athlete and I’m very proud to be on this side of it.”
First rotation is set for 7:30 p.m. in Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum. The meet will be televised on SEC Network.
The two teams’ last completed rivalry showdown was an epic, history-making win for Auburn at home on Jan. 10, 2020 — in front of a packed house and rocking crowd in Auburn Arena. Later in March, Auburn had just completed a meet with Central Michigan on March 8 and was getting set to face Alabama at the neutral-site Elevate the Stage showdown on March 13 when the meet was canceled over coronavirus concerns, and so was the rest of the season for both teams.
Auburn’s gymnasts enter tonight’s meet focused on themselves like always, but the rivalry meet always marks a major milestone on the schedule.
And it’s offered a chance to think back to how things have changed since the last time these two teams were getting set to get together.
“I think it’s really shed light on the fact that it’s an honor and privilege to be on this team,” Sabados said, looking back. “You never know what’s going to happen and it could be ripped away from you at any moment. So, just taking advantage of every opportunity and having fun in each moment and enjoying it — I think that’s what I’ve learned.”
Auburn enters ranked No. 18 by RoadToNationals.com, with Alabama ranked No. 10. It’s the second straight road meet for Auburn, after opening the season with No. 1 Florida at home then traveling to now-No. 12 Kentucky.
Auburn is set to again field a young starting lineup with 14 of 24 starters competing in live action for the third time ever. Experienced sophomores Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch are again absent from Auburn’s scheduled rotations. The challenge will be as daunting as ever: Auburn has two wins over Alabama since 1980 and both were at home in Auburn Arena.
“They have to learn to control what they can control,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said of his team entering the rivalry situation. “It’s really easy in our sport to get distracted. The scores can frustrate you at times, but you don’t have a control over the score. The equipment can frustrate you. The lighting can frustrate you. We’re going into a new arena and with the new COVID protocols; you don’t get as much time in the arena. So there is a complete disadvantage for the away team coming in. You just don’t have ability to get used to the equipment like we did in the years past.
“It’s a big hill to climb and they have to keep their head on straight. And a lot of it is a mentality issue more than it is a physical issue.”
Graba said Auburn could throw a couple of upgrades on vault, while ace Derrian Gobourne has an upgrade she could throw on floor depending on the score.
“Everybody’s going to have to keep their head on straight,” Graba said. “It’s a tough environment, it’s a tough arena, and obviously it’s a tough matchup. Anywhere in the SEC is a tough matchup, but it is the Iron Bowl of gymnastics, so I’m trying to get a lot of young people to understand what that means.”