After last year’s rivalry rematch was canceled, Auburn completes long journey back to meet enemy Alabama

Auburn’s gymnasts enter tonight’s meet focused on themselves like always, but the rivalry meet always marks a major milestone on the schedule.

And it’s offered a chance to think back to how things have changed since the last time these two teams were getting set to get together.

“I think it’s really shed light on the fact that it’s an honor and privilege to be on this team,” Sabados said, looking back. “You never know what’s going to happen and it could be ripped away from you at any moment. So, just taking advantage of every opportunity and having fun in each moment and enjoying it — I think that’s what I’ve learned.”

Auburn enters ranked No. 18 by RoadToNationals.com, with Alabama ranked No. 10. It’s the second straight road meet for Auburn, after opening the season with No. 1 Florida at home then traveling to now-No. 12 Kentucky.

Auburn is set to again field a young starting lineup with 14 of 24 starters competing in live action for the third time ever. Experienced sophomores Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch are again absent from Auburn’s scheduled rotations. The challenge will be as daunting as ever: Auburn has two wins over Alabama since 1980 and both were at home in Auburn Arena.