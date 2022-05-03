After losing Smith and Kessler, Pearl’s frountcourt has reloaded: ‘I’m so pleased, and I’m so relieved’

Bruce Pearl couldn’t hear what Johni Broome said on the other end of the phone Saturday.

Broome, a former forward at Morehead State, entered the transfer portal on April 4. Considered a top transfer by many, the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year logged the third-most blocks in Division I last season while leading the Eagles in scoring and rebounding.

He announced eight potential new destinations a week after entering the portal, and on Friday, said he’d be choosing between Auburn and the Florida Gators the following day.

Pearl got a call from Broome Saturday afternoon — 2:58 p.m. to be exact — and the coveted transfer told Pearl he’d made his decision between the Tigers and Florida.

“‘Coach, this is Johni,’” Pearl recalled Tuesday. “ … ‘I’ve made my decision. I’m coming to play for you at Auburn.’ And I didn’t hear it.”

The Auburn men’s basketball coach recalled the story at Tuesday’s AMBUSH event at the Wind Lakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery, detailing the recruiting of Broome and Yohan Traore, both of whom are part of a frontcourt that he’s “so pleased” and “so relieved” is shaping up for the 2022-23 season.

Both are big pickups for the frontcourt after Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler declared for the NBA Draft. Auburn now seems to have two more potential professionals replacing those two.

Assistant coaches Steven Pearl and Wes Flanigan were commended by the head coach for leading the charge for Broome and former LSU commit Yohan Traore, respectively.

“As soon as Will [Wade] was no longer at LSU,” Bruce said, “we called [Traore] right away, and we had left it in really good shape. … Wes hanging in there with the kid, and us being able to close the deal, was huge.”

After Traore’s commitment, Bruce said that Broome was the other forward Auburn decided to go after.

“The more I recruited him, the more I liked him,” Bruce said of Broome. “I liked him a lot. Not just as a player, but as a kid. And then I got to know the family, and I really liked the family a lot, too. And then it becomes personal, you know?

“However, now we’re waiting on him, we’re waiting on him. Now I’m starting to lose some other pretty good big kids I think I could have gotten, and we’re losing some guys.”

One of those bigs Auburn had targeted was Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, a former five-star recruit who entered the portal from Tennessee and ended up committing to Louisville days after a visit to the Plains.

Still, the coach is “happy” with his frontline, and said the Tigers are shaping up for an exciting series of summer practices, with Broome, Traore, Dylan Cardwell, Jalen Williams and Babatunde Akingbola all competing for playing time.

“Four out of the five are playing,” Bruce said. “Two are going to start, two coming off the bench, one or two are going to be more dominant roles. And they’re great kids. They all want to work, they all want to get better.”

Pearl said that Broome and Traore could technically be playing the same position, with one trailing the offense and the other rim-running.

“You just kind of go to the strengths,” Pearl said.

