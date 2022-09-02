After offensive explosion in Week Zero, Auburn isn’t taking Mercer too lightly

The last time Auburn opened its football season against an FCS opponent, it was literally a different millennium.

Facebook didn’t exist. Napster was brand new. Bill Clinton was still President.

Also, it was Year One of the Tommy Tuberville era in Auburn, and before he was leading the Tigers to an undefeated season in the early 2000’s, he had to get past his first test as a Tiger — downing then-FCS powerhouse Appalachian State.

Auburn ultimately won, but it didn’t prove easy, as it needed to out-score the Mountaineers 15-3 in the second half to pull off the 22-15 victory.

Twenty-three years and 17 FCS contests later, Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin are certainly hoping that their season opener against FCS Mercer proves to be more of a breeze this Saturday.

The Tigers open as a 31.5-point favorite against the spread, per VegasInsider, but after the Bears’ season opener against Morehead State last week, Harsin said this isn’t a team Auburn is taking lightly.

Mercer put a beat down on the Eagles, winning 63-13 and generating 625 yards of total offense. As a team, the Bears had a kickoff return touchdown, an interception, and averaged 9.4 yards per carry on 38 rushing attempts, picking up 359 yards of their offense on the ground.

“That’s hard to do,” Harsin said Monday. “They play hard. They’re physical. And they’re very balanced when you look at them, in all three phases. They had a kickoff return for a touchdown. They certainly have our attention when it comes to getting prepared this week. Having a game to watch, I think that’s something that we’re going to take advantage of, is being able to watch their first game and then getting our guys prepared and ready to go out there and play.”

Six ball-carriers got three or more touches in Mercer’s beatdown of Morehead State, but Austin Douglas led all rushers with 140 carries and two touchdowns on five carries. Al Wooten had a team-high 13 carries for 96 yards. Fred Payton was the bulk of the passing attack for the Bears, going 11-for-17 with 248 yards and four touchdowns.

History does bode well for the Tigers, as they haven’t lost any of their FCS matchups since their last season opener in ’99. Auburn’s last five FCS opponents have lost by a combined score of 221-39 at Jordan-Hare, with shutouts against Samford (2019) and Alabama A&M (2016).

Against Mercer, Auburn is 12-0 all-time, with the past five games played in Auburn. The two last played in 2017, with the Tigers winning 24-10, but prior to that win, the two last squared off in 1922.