After record-tying performance, No. 7 Auburn sets sights even higher back at home against No. 9 Missouri

Drew Watson sees history for her team just a centimeter away.
Auburn tied the program’s all-time high score last weekend at LSU, and in the sport where the beam is only four inches wide, and where leaps on vault go by in a blink, that means that the Tigers are just one small step or one quick breath away from beating that score and owning the record outright.
The record’s right there. Watson sees it.
But she’s less interested in reaching the mark and more focused on blowing right past it.
The Auburn gymnastics team is aiming for even bigger and better things now, after a sensational showing last week on the road, returning home to host No. 9 Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday in Auburn Arena and on SEC Network.
Auburn scored a 197.750 last Saturday at LSU, matching the best score in program history — led by veterans like the fifth-year Watson and newcomers like star freshman Suni Lee. This year’s team now holds three of the top five team scores ever recorded at Auburn. The Tigers know they’re capable of squeezing out another quarter of a 10th to take claim to the record outright — but they already have their sights set much higher.
“Every single meet, we’ve had a few things that were like, ‘Oh if these weren’t there, we could’ve gotten a 198.’ Or, ‘Adding these back, we could’ve gotten there,’” Watson explained this week before a practice.
“I’m just ready to do it already.”
It could happen this week. It might not if Auburn makes some mistakes here or sees some deductions there — or even if the coaches toy with the lineup in a way that lowers scoring now but builds depth and benefits the team more down the road.
But either way, the goals are high, and the team isn’t satisfied after a strong showing at LSU.
“We’re definitely shooting for 198 this season,” junior Aria Brusch said. “I think it’s totally possible. If we just keep getting better every week and weekend, I think it’s definitely going to be there.”
Auburn has obviously never hit a score that high. Only three teams so far this season have crossed that threshold and scored a 198 or better.
Year in and year out, that number is reserved only for the teams that could seriously compete in the national championship meet.
“I do think we’re capable of performing at a 198 level,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said flatly. “If you just do the math, it shows that we’re capable of that. But we have to do our job.”
In the gymnastics world, that means pushing onward and upward, and continuing to chase perfection in a sport where perfection doesn’t really exist.
Lee stands tied for the nation’s top average in the individual all-around.
She’s back in the coaches’ top eight on every event this week. Six will start. Graba said the athletes compete to make the top 10 on each event in practice early in the week, then late in the week they work to make the top eight — which is published the night before meets, offering a look at potential starting lineups. On meet day, the top eight warm up and six from each group start.
On meet day, the Tigers try to raise the bar again — then start all over aiming even higher.
“To me it’s just: ‘Go back into the gym each week, try to get a little bit better, try to identify where we had some issues and try not to repeat mistakes,’” Graba said. “In that respect, I think they’ve done a really good job this year. Part of the reason we’re really successful at this point is everybody’s took care of their own business each week and we’ve improved.”
Auburn’s top eights for this week are as follows:
First rotation — Vault:
- Derrian Gobourne
- Drew Watson
- Piper Smith
- Tara Walsh
- Gabby McLaughlin
- Sophia Groth
- Sara Hubbard
- Suni Lee
Second rotation — Bars:
- Drew Watson
- Derrian Gobourne
- Suni Lee
- Adeline Sabados
- Piper Smith
- Cassie Stevens
- Anna Sumner
- Sophia Groth
Third rotation — Beam:
- Suni Lee
- Sophia Groth
- Gabby McLaughlin
- Olivia Hollingsworth
- Piper Smith
- Cassie Stevens
- Sara Hubbard
- Morgan Leigh Oldham
Fourth rotation — Floor:
- Sophia Groth
- Drew Watson
- Suni Lee
- Derrian Gobourne
- Cassie Stevens
- Ananda Brown
- Sara Hubbard
- Morgan Leigh Oldham