After record-tying performance, No. 7 Auburn sets sights even higher back at home against No. 9 Missouri

“I’m just ready to do it already.”

It could happen this week. It might not if Auburn makes some mistakes here or sees some deductions there — or even if the coaches toy with the lineup in a way that lowers scoring now but builds depth and benefits the team more down the road.

But either way, the goals are high, and the team isn’t satisfied after a strong showing at LSU.

“We’re definitely shooting for 198 this season,” junior Aria Brusch said. “I think it’s totally possible. If we just keep getting better every week and weekend, I think it’s definitely going to be there.”

Auburn has obviously never hit a score that high. Only three teams so far this season have crossed that threshold and scored a 198 or better.

Year in and year out, that number is reserved only for the teams that could seriously compete in the national championship meet.

“I do think we’re capable of performing at a 198 level,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said flatly. “If you just do the math, it shows that we’re capable of that. But we have to do our job.”