After the virus knocked Auburn out of the postseason two years in a row, the Tigers roar back to ‘make the most of it’

It’s been 1,076 days.

None of them were worse, for the team as a unit, than March 31 last year.

That was the day Auburn’s postseason dreams were taken away again, and the Tigers found out that, for a second year in a row, they wouldn’t compete in the postseason because of the virus. A year later, Aria Brusch just smiles when she’s asked about it now. It hides any other reaction she might have.

The show went on. Lights burned bright, confetti fell, and postseason dreams came true for teams all across the country, but not for the Auburn Tigers, who handled the agony however they handled it behind closed doors, shutting themselves in — shut out from the dance.

“I mean, it was hard,” Brusch just shrugged. Now, 1,076 days have passed since an Auburn gymnast last competed in the postseason. After the 2020 postseason was called off when COVID-19 first spread across the United States, in 2021 the Auburn gymnastics team had it as bad as anybody when a breakout plus contact tracing within the team pulled the Tigers out of the regional meet and with it went away any chance to make nationals as a unit or as an individual.

“But,” Brusch said, “we had talked about it the year before: Any meet could be your last, so make the most of it. I think we’ve come back this year and been like, ‘We’re going to go for it no matter.’”

And as the calendar turns right back to March 31, the Tigers going to go for it.

Auburn is back in the postseason in the NCAA Regional semifinals on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Neville Arena, battling Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah for a spot in the regional final on Saturday. The postseason is a survive-and-advance tournament, and it’s everything in college gymnastics: It’s not just where championships are won, but it’s where All-Americans are crowned, and it’s where successes are cemented.

And it’s where even juniors on Auburn’s team like Brusch and Cassie Stevens have never been.

“I almost think it’s good to remember those feelings, of disappointment,” Stevens said, “and not rest in it too much but take those feelings and use them like as a motivator, to get out of this year what you maybe weren’t able to get out of past years.”

So far, the Tigers have competed like they’re trying to get it all this year.

Auburn is the nation’s No. 7 seed, after re-writing the record books with high score after high score. Auburn is in position to compete on its home floor for a trip to nationals, at the end of a dream season which has seen the Tigers soar and roar.

They were quiet last year when they were pulled from the postseason. No one on the team made a fuss publicly. Auburn was scheduled to compete in the Tuscaloosa regional, and if the team didn’t make it to nationals, standouts like Derrian Gobourne had a strong chance to qualify, and athletes like Stevens and Brusch would’ve had the chance to take their shot at making it as individuals.

“Yeah, it was miserable,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “It was tough. The team I felt handled it really well. We tried to keep things to ourselves, we don’t try to bring too much drama out, but that doesn’t mean it was easy on us. And I do think there is a sour taste for the upperclassmen.”

No one on the outside would’ve known. They handled it all internally — then focused forward, cheering on incoming teammate Suni Lee at the Olympics in the summer. Their next public appearance as a team came when they rolled Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Lee’s gold-medal win.

When Lee and her talented freshmen teammates arrived, those upperclassmen joined up with them, and together they’re trying to punch their ticket to Fort Worth.

“Obviously last year was really disappointing, just to kind of have it taken out of your hands, in a way to put it,” Stevens said. “You don’t really get to end it on your own terms. So I think we’re all really excited.

“I don’t think the freshmen necessarily understand the feelings, but I know a lot of us upperclassmen are just really excited for this new experience, and to just take advantage of the opportunity, and we’re just grateful that we have it this year.”

With grace and that smile, the Tigers have pressed on — all the way from March 31 to March 31, full circle.

It was April 19, 2019, over a thousand days ago when an Auburn gymnast last competed in the postseason, when Gobourne competed on vault as an individual in the NCAA Championships. She threw a 9.95 and won.

Consider that:

It’s been a long time since an Auburn Tiger competed in the postseason.

But the last time they did, they were a champion.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Brusch said. “It’s going to be a chance to move on, to accomplish something, to do something new, to break a record — all the things we’ve done this year.”

