After virus paused track, Schwartz ‘locked in’ on football future

So in the summer, stuck at home instead of sprinting around the world, he turned his attention to route-running and receiver work, to prepare to get back with Auburn football this fall.

“It really just showed that everything is uncertain,” Schwartz said of how the virus hit. “You’ve just got to be ready to adjust. You’ve got to be ready for all these challenges, these trials and tribulations. I’m just happy to see that I’ve been able to adjust to it — especially being out and away from my brothers for five months.

“It was hard,” he admitted. “It was hard for me. I was still able to get the work in, and coming back, it was just great to see all my brothers and great to see how much we improved. It kind of was a blessing in disguise.”

Another blessing for Schwartz might just be the addition to Chad Morris to the coaching staff — who used speedster Sammy Watkins as a powerful piece the last time he was working in the weeds as an offensive coordinator, and who has elite speed back at his disposal in Schwartz.