Against the ropes: Auburn softball falls to Clemson, heads to elimination game

The Tigers had their chances.

But without the big swing needed, the Auburn softball team now heads to an elimination game later Saturday.

Auburn left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth and ultimately lost to Clemson 1-0 in a tight battle Saturday at the Clemson-hosted regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn will play the winner of Louisiana and UNC-Wilmington at 5 p.m. with its back against the wall. The loser will be eliminated from the postseason. The winner will be tasked with beating Clemson twice on Sunday to get out of the regional, while Clemson needs just one more win to take the regional.

Maddie Penta pitched a gem for Auburn, giving up just three hits. Two of them happened to come back-to-back in the bottom of the fourth, when two doubles plated Clemson’s lone run. It was Clemson’s pitcher Valerie Cagle who started that rally, hitting a double then scoring an at-bat later while also pitching a strong game of her own in the circle. She finished the game allowing four hits and no runs.

In the top of the sixth, trailing 1-0, Auburn put pressure on Cagle, loading the bases with one out down. But when Carlee McCondichie flied out to center, a strong throw from Clemson kept Auburn’s runner at third at bay, and then with two outs down Cagle forced a fielder’s choice groundout to end the threat.

In the top of the seventh, Auburn moved Makayla Packer into scoring position when she got on base then stole second, but Cagle ended it with a strikeout.

Louisiana and UNC-Wilmington play Saturday afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.