Derrian Gobourne took flight again — on one last ride in a college leotard.

She flipped through the air to superhuman heights, then, in scenes shared on social media by Inside Gymnastics magazine at podium practice Wednesday in Texas, she turned and blew a kiss toward the empty judge’s table, and stepped off the floor with only empty bleacher seats staring back at her in Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena.

Thursday night, all those seats will be filled one last time, and Gobourne will put on one last show, at the NCAA national championships.

Gobourne competes Thursday night as an individual qualifier on floor at the national finals meet. She rotates with Utah in the second session of Thursday’s action starting at 8 p.m. Central, and she’ll compete early as Utah starts on floor. The session will be covered on ESPN2, but Auburn fans will also be advised to watch the floor-only stream on WatchESPN to ensure they don’t miss Gobourne’s performance.

Then, she makes her curtain call, her career coming full circle and ending much the same way as it began: Auburn’s first gymnastics national champion, Gobourne won share of the NCAA’s vault title in 2019 as a freshman as an individual qualifier, and now she’s back to close her college career as an individual qualifier.

What followed in between was plenty of ups, a few downs, and much more to be grateful for, said Auburn’s multi-time All-American, first-ever national champion, and first truly transcendent superstar.

“I’m ready for this one last push and I’m ready to just leave this program better than I found it,” she said with a smile earlier this week, before heading out for Texas.

It’s her victory lap. She and head coach Jeff Graba are both more interested in her having fun than they are interested in the possibility that she makes history as a two-time champ. She’s a competitor at the highest level and she’ll be there to compete, but at the same time, as a fifth-year senior she has admitted to being frustrated with her performances this season, still chasing perfection in a body that’s seen a lot of gymnastics miles. (“I still did get multiple accolades and I think that’s awesome, even when I thought I didn’t deserve them. I’m just glad that other people can believe in me and think that my gymnastics is still good,” she shrugged.)

Expectations can be lowered too because it’s difficult for any individual to create their own momentum at nationals and make the medal stand without the support of their teammates — and it’s a bit of a bummer besides: Gobourne’s goal this season was for Auburn to make it back as a team, and that’s the only way she wanted to go out. Auburn’s season went off track down the stretch for several reasons outside the team’s control, including when Suni Lee fell ill with a kidney issue. Gobourne said she fought feelings of being jaded with the politics she saw around her in the college gymnastics world, but didn’t want to check out because she wanted to be the best teammate she could be.

Consider the struggles that have come for a fifth-year gymnast who, if it weren’t for COVID-19, would be at a different point of her life at her age, who had to miss two postseasons because of the virus and who admits she wondered at times if she made the right decision to come back.

Then consider how invisible they become when her name is called on the big stage, and she steps on the floor under the bright lights, and she dazzles, sizzles and shines one last time at nationals.

The crown of ‘The Queen’ is heavy, but her boisterous personality, her powerful athleticism, and her intense desire to inspire always makes those struggles seem so small.

“I enjoy that I can just be myself,” Gobourne said, specifically when asked about her floor routine — the event she is most famous for. “I’m just excited to really just show who I am. It’s going to be a different crowd. I won’t have my girls with me, but I’m just excited to show what I can do to whoever.”

Gobourne’s been at Auburn for five years, but her relationship with Auburn goes back 10 or 11 years, back to before she committed as a ninth-grader. Graba saw some of that personality she shows now even then when she was a youngster. Stuck between two titans of the sport in Alabama and Georgia, he needed to find and recruit that kind of personality at Auburn.

And in turn, Gobourne said, she’s grateful to Graba for being a coach who welcomed her to the program as she is.

“Before, I was all over the place,” she shook her head. “I wasn’t really super serious about gymnastics. It was just something that I did. And it still is something I do. I really don’t identify with it, and I think that’s why I find so much love in it and that’s why I can just go out there and perform the way I do. When I came to Auburn, Jeff really accepted me for who I am. He never tried to change me. He never tried to mold me into something that I wasn’t.

“I will always remember that and that is something that is so special to me. Like I said, he didn’t try to change me. He allowed me to be this big, bold personality, and I’m just really grateful for it.”

Yes, gymnastics does not define Gobourne, and Graba is just fine with that. “I had no gymnasts in my family,” Gobourne said. “The fact that I took it all the way here is surprising and it’s been one of the biggest blessings.” As a child, Gobourne was in cheerleading, but she was so good at tumbling so early that her coach told her mom that there wasn’t much left to teach her and that she should sign up for gymnastics. Gobourne’s gymnastics coach later, Laura Parraga of Lakewood Ranch Gymnastics, pushed Gobourne to another level.

“I wanted to quit many times, and I remember (Parraga) telling me, she was just like, ‘No. You are not quitting,’” Gobourne recalled. “And so I’m glad for her for allowing me to continue this journey.”

Ultimately, Parraga may have known that Gobourne was capable of carving her own path in the world of gymnastics with some persistence. Lee, too, came to Auburn lamenting the toxic corners of the gymnastics community, but found that she could experience some of the normal college life at Auburn under Graba — finding that she didn’t have to just be a robot only programmed for gymnastics.

“It allowed me to be something bigger than gymnastics, because that’s what it is to me,” Gobourne said. “I don’t go out there to just be the best. I want to be able to connect, I want to be able to inspire. And I can’t do that if I’m just locked into this little shell that’s not me. I wanted to be able to shine to my fullest extent and just be who I was at my fullest. He’s allowed me to do that and he has allowed me to connect and inspire so many.”

Gobourne has poured her other interests into her routines: She and her brother Derric, a professional dancer, choreographed her floor routine this season together and made a viral moment in Neville Arena shown on The Today Show. Gobourne also signed a name, image and likeness deal with WWE and in the summer visited a WWE event to meet Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque as a potential prospect.

Graba, thinking back to recruiting Gobourne, wasn’t looking to sign a robot: He wanted to sign Gobourne, as she is, for who she is.

“She’s powerful and has all the gymnastics but there’s a little bit of the personality that you can see, even as a young kid, Graba said. “We personally felt like Auburn usually shoots for something like that, something a little bit different. She had it in spades.”

He went on: “You have to want to come here for a different reason. Even now, but definitely back then, we were up against the bluebloods of the sport. What they can do is basically just throw a lot of rings on the table and say, ‘Come here and repeat.’ And we need that person who wants to do something different. One of the things we did talk about was, ‘Come here and be our first national champion.’ She got that done right away. Now we’ll see if she can be our first multi-national-champion. We’ll see.”

Gobourne was a key part of Auburn’s dream Final Four run in 2022 and best season ever. She won NCAA silver medals on both bars and floor to go with her NCAA gold on vault in 2019, and in 2022 she recorded Auburn’s first perfect 10 on floor since 1993. She was a part of two landmark wins over Alabama, and, for as long as the university stands, she’ll be its first individual national champion in gymnastics.

And when she takes her final bow, the legacy will last.

“It’s a big thing leaving our program in a better spot than she found it,” Graba said. “When she leaves here, no matter happens at this championship, she’s going to have done that by a long shot. So for me it’s just, we need to go and have fun. We need to go celebrate a great career. We need to go celebrate that she came to Auburn, moved us up the map. We were known before, but we weren’t a fixture, and now people expect us to be great, and she’s a big part of the reason they expect us to be great.

“I don’t want to too much pressure on this meet. I just want to have fun. And, you know, when she has fun she’s really good and typically good things happen when she’s having fun. So let’s go do that, and, you know, it could be another special event.”