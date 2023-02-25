Auburn’s barreling toward the postseason as a top-10 team. The Tigers ran rival Georgia out of the gym Friday night and are dropping 197 scores regularly.

But still, the Tigers are not satisfied.

“A few years back this would be a top score for us. We would be, like, jumping up and down,” Auburn star Derrian Gobourne said after Friday’s 197.550 and win over Georgia. “Just being able to look at the score and be like ‘Alright, this is OK’ — that’s really inspiring.”

Yes, only “OK,” after some missteps here and there.

Gobourne added: “I can’t wait to see what it looks like when we put it all together.”

One of those missteps came when Auburn took a step back on beam.

Racking up a 49.450 and 49.400 on vault and bars to open up the meet, Auburn got off to a red-hot start in the first half, but things stalled when the team got to their beam rotation. Auburn scored a 49.250 on beam, before its scoring jumped back into the 49.4 range with a 49.450 on floor.

On beam Auburn had to count a 9.775 after two wobbly performances, and only Gabby McLaughlin scored a 9.900 or better.

Auburn’s beam score was about two tenths below its scores on the other events, and Auburn head coach Jeff Graba says it’s a simple issue: the team isn’t “building” on beam.

“We’re building on the other three events and in order to build, you should start well and then you should build off of that,” Graba said. “That confidence should come.”

Rather than competing as a unit of six gymnasts, Graba says Auburn’s beam feels more like six individuals going back-to-back. He says that “build” can only happen with trust, which he isn’t seeing yet from the team.

“We’re all trying to score elements rather than just going up and doing our jobs,” Graba said. “It’s almost like we’ve got to calm down on that event. They don’t have to press so hard.”

Looking forward to one final SEC meet and just two more meets between Auburn and the postseason, Graba says he will look for his team to calm things down as they work on getting that 49.250 up to something more reflective of their performance in the other three events from Friday night.

Quick to describe every meet as a “circus” with a top-ranked team and Olympic gymnast, Graba says his team is prone to expecting perfection of themselves rather than just cutting loose and getting through the routine.

That’s how they’ll need to improve in the next two weeks.

Graba said Auburn’s athletes do well with the events that allow them to uncork their energy like vault and floor, but these struggles come on the “technical” events: bars and beam.

“We’ll get there. It’s a hard event, because to hit on beam you have to attack beam. But you have to attack beam with a patient mentality,” Graba said.

