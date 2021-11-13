Air Raid torches Auburn in second half of meltdown loss

With third-quarter drives that started on their own 25 and 2, the Bulldogs had a deep hole to climb out of down 28-10. They scored on both of those drives totaling 75-yards and 98-yards.

The Bulldogs started the fourth with another long touchdown drive that totaled 72 yards, all coming through the air. Mississippi State’s third straight scoring drive put the Bulldogs up 29-28.

Auburn knew what was coming and could not stop it.

“That’s what they do; they throw the ball, so we have to be able to defend that, get off the field and get off the field on third downs,” Harsin said. “They were 50-percent on third downs, and we didn’t do a good enough job with that.”

After taking the lead early in the fourth, Mississippi State never trailed again.

And even after taking the lead, the Bulldogs didn’t shy away from passing the ball as they finished with 62 passing yards and two more passing scores over the final 12:05.

“Bottom line is, we've got to cover better, and we've got to be in better position,” Harsin said. “And then some of those penalties that extended drives, we had chances to get off the field and there were some penalties that extended their drives, and they continued to move the ball down the field.

“They had momentum. And like I said before, you've got to find a way to capture that momentum and get it back. And we weren't able to do that in second half."