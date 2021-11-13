Air Raid torches Auburn in second half of meltdown loss

Bryan Harsin called it a tale of two halves.
In the first half, the defense kept Mississippi State at bay as the Air Raid was grounded.
The second half was a complete flip of the script as the Air Raid took off.
Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers threw five of his six touchdowns in the second half.
“Well, you know, he played well,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Rogers. “Those stats are different, obviously, in the two halves. Like I told you, it’s kind of the tale of two halves.”
Mississippi State scored 36 points in the second half and outscored Auburn 36-6 as the Bulldogs gashed the Tigers in the final two frames through the air.
Rogers finished the day 44-for-55 with 415 passing yards and six touchdowns. It was a far cry from his first half, as he had one touchdown pass and only 144 passing yards at the break.
“The second-half adjustments and what we were doing wasn’t good enough,” Harsin said. “They were able to capitalize on that type of performance from their quarterback, and it kept those guys on the field.”
Rogers rocketed passes, but also hit receivers with pin-point accuracy. It didn’t matter if it was short-yardage or long because the Bulldogs quarterback dismantled the defense from everywhere.
With third-quarter drives that started on their own 25 and 2, the Bulldogs had a deep hole to climb out of down 28-10. They scored on both of those drives totaling 75-yards and 98-yards.
The Bulldogs started the fourth with another long touchdown drive that totaled 72 yards, all coming through the air. Mississippi State’s third straight scoring drive put the Bulldogs up 29-28.
Auburn knew what was coming and could not stop it.
“That’s what they do; they throw the ball, so we have to be able to defend that, get off the field and get off the field on third downs,” Harsin said. “They were 50-percent on third downs, and we didn’t do a good enough job with that.”
After taking the lead early in the fourth, Mississippi State never trailed again.
And even after taking the lead, the Bulldogs didn’t shy away from passing the ball as they finished with 62 passing yards and two more passing scores over the final 12:05.
“Bottom line is, we've got to cover better, and we've got to be in better position,” Harsin said. “And then some of those penalties that extended drives, we had chances to get off the field and there were some penalties that extended their drives, and they continued to move the ball down the field.
“They had momentum. And like I said before, you've got to find a way to capture that momentum and get it back. And we weren't able to do that in second half."