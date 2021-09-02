Akron offers plenty of ‘unknowns’ for Auburn to begin 2021 season

The Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is expected to start on a high note Saturday when the Tigers take on Akron.
While the Tigers are a heavy favorite against squad that went 1-5 last fall, Harsin explained there are a lot of questions surrounding what this year’s Zips will actually look like.
Harsin shared his thoughts about Akron on Monday in the lead-up to Saturday’s season opener. He complimented several Zips players while also noting there are several unknowns surrounding their first opponent of the fall.
“The biggest thing is there's some unknowns: there's some new transfers in there, there's guys who have been injured that are coming back,” Harsin said. “Certainly, last season was not a regular season for everybody, and so I don't know what their practice plans were [and] I don't know how they were affected by last season. You take what you know, you work on that throughout the week and then you've got to be prepared for some of these unknowns.”
One of Akron’s known commodities entering the season is super senior quarterback Kato Nelson, who has thrown for 4,960 yards with 34 touchdowns and 16 in his career. While Harsin praised Nelson and said he brings the Zips’ offense a different dimension, Nelson is also somewhat of an unknown this year; he did not play last fall while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Staying on offense, Harsin pointed to sophomore wide receiver Michael Mathison and redshirt freshman Anthony Williams Jr., who joined the Zips after starting his career at Michigan State. Harsin admitted the coaches don’t know much about Williams as far as his role at Akron, but they have been able to watch him from his time with the Spartans.
Harsin also pointed out Akron tight end Brycen Yarmo, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound redshirt sophomore who joins the Zips from Coffeyville Community College.
Harsin spent time discussing the Akron defense as well and lauded senior linebacker Bubba Arslanian, who led Akron with 74 tackles – the third-most in the MAC last season – along with four tackles for loss and three sacks in 2020. Cornerback AJ Watts – a Columbus, Georgia native – also caught Harsin’s attention given he’ll be starting for the third straight year, and he named nose tackle Bryce Wilson as another player to keep an eye on.
Harsin also complimented Akron’s special teams and said the Zips are solid in all three phases.
Although the Zips have struggled the last few years to the tune of 22 losses in their last 23 games, Harsin emphasized the fact Akron has a number of players whose roles are not clear as the team enters a new season.
To that point, Harsin said the focus for himself and his team is to make the most of their preparation and execute come game time.
“It comes back to us. It comes back to, you know, just what we do day in and day out and what our focus is,” Harsin said. “Are we doing the little things necessary to have great practices? Are we consistent throughout each meeting and each period that we have at practice, and then is that going to continue throughout the week?
“Really, the focus is on us and then knowing that we have some unknowns from Akron that we've got to be prepared for.”