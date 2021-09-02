Akron offers plenty of ‘unknowns’ for Auburn to begin 2021 season

The Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is expected to start on a high note Saturday when the Tigers take on Akron.

While the Tigers are a heavy favorite against squad that went 1-5 last fall, Harsin explained there are a lot of questions surrounding what this year’s Zips will actually look like.

Harsin shared his thoughts about Akron on Monday in the lead-up to Saturday’s season opener. He complimented several Zips players while also noting there are several unknowns surrounding their first opponent of the fall.

“The biggest thing is there's some unknowns: there's some new transfers in there, there's guys who have been injured that are coming back,” Harsin said. “Certainly, last season was not a regular season for everybody, and so I don't know what their practice plans were [and] I don't know how they were affected by last season. You take what you know, you work on that throughout the week and then you've got to be prepared for some of these unknowns.”