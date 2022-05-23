Alabama gymnastics hires Auburn assistant Ashley Priess-Johnston

Alabama has hired former Tide gymnast and former Auburn assistant coach Ashley Priess-Johnston as its new head gymnastics coach.

In Priess-Johnston and Florida’s Jenny Rowland, now two former assistants who coached at Auburn under Jeff Graba coach two of the nation’s most prestigious programs.

Alabama announced the hire of Priess-Johnston on Monday. She coached at Auburn for four seasons, in 2022 tabbed with beam instruction and choreography. She was promoted ahead of the 2022 season to the title of associate head coach.

As an active gymnast, she was a 10-time All-American at Alabama and two-time team national champion. After her competing career, she coached at Cincinnati Gymnastics Academy and then at the University of Illinois before coming to Auburn.

Rowland coached as an assistant under Graba at Auburn from October 2010 to May 2015. She has since led Florida to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Florida as a program is a four-time national champion and Alabama is a six-time national champion.

Priess-Johnston at Alabama replaces former coach Dana Duckworth, who stepped down last week.

Auburn is coming off its best season in program history, making the Final Four while Suni Lee won the program its second-ever individual national championship on beam. The Tigers could be in for another huge season in 2023, with Lee set to return so long as the college-elite balance doesn’t become too much for her, and with Auburn all-timer Derrian Gobourne set to return for a fifth season.

