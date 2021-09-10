Alabama State band will march in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday

The Alabama State marching band will march at halftime Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to Auburn band director Corey Spurlin.

Alabama State University’s Mighty Marching Hornets Band is renowned for its performances, along with the Stingettes and the Honey-Beez. The band marched in the famous Rose Parade on New Year’s Day 2019, and in 2017 the Honey-Beez were featured on America’s Got Talent.

Spurlin said this week that the Alabama State band was invited to march by Auburn and has confirmed it will make the trip.

The Alabama State band returned to the field last Saturday for its first halftime performance since 2019, when the Hornets hosted Miles College in Montgomery.

The Mighty Marching Hornets Band also performed in Jordan-Hare in 2018 during the first-ever football meeting between Auburn and Alabama State.

The first and second meetings both come as part of Auburn’s recent commitment to play every Division I FCS team in Alabama and to keep the money paid for those games within the state.

That effort also brought Alabama A&M and its Maroon & White Band to Auburn in 2012 and 2016. In each of those cases, Auburn has invited the visiting band and welcomed their performances.

