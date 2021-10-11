All eyes on Auburn’s wide receivers following struggles against Georgia

Prior to Saturday, Auburn minimized some of the wide receivers’ struggles by involving the tight ends, with John Samuel Shenker’s 102 yards against LSU being a primary example. The Tigers, however, faced a difficult question against the Bulldogs: do you send the tight end out in the pattern and leave one less person to block against a talented Georgia defensive line, or do you keep the tight end on the line to help protect Nix?

Auburn’s tight ends – Shenker, Luke Deal and Landen King – wound up with eight targets but only four receptions, with the true freshman King leading the way with two catches for 25 yards. Shenker delivered Auburn’s first explosive play of the game on a 20-yard reception with about two minutes to go in the second quarter.

With the tight ends needed elsewhere, Auburn tried to add a different element to the passing game with little luck.

Running back Shaun Shivers became a fixture in the passing game for a significant portion of Saturday’s action with minimal results. Shivers’ tipped ball in the first quarter led to a Georgia interception, and even though he was targeted seven times the senior hauled in just three passes for 11 yards.

Auburn’s struggles at wide receiver have already led to a coaching change and will continue to be scrutinized in what remains of the 2021 season. While it’s unclear what the group can do to make drastic improvements, what is obvious is the receivers will be counted on Saturday on the road against an Arkansas team that threw for 326 yards last week.