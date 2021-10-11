All eyes on Auburn’s wide receivers following struggles against Georgia

One of Auburn’s most-scrutinized positions this fall was under the microscope for all the wrong reasons Saturday.
The Tigers’ wide receiver corps struggled with consistency against Georgia, and while the passing game generated 272 yards there remained myriad missed opportunities in the 34-10 loss. As pointed out by the Montgomery Advertiser’s Bennett Durando, Pro Football Focus charged Auburn with seven drops against the Bulldogs, leaving the Tigers with an SEC-leading 23 through six games.
In all, Auburn quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley targeted wide receivers 20 times with only 12 receptions. While not all eight passes can be solely blamed on the receivers, several of those incompletions were hard to ignore – especially during a game in which the Tigers had a chance to contend in the first half.
The question of who is Auburn’s go-to receiver also still remains, which stands as an apparent sign of the group’s inconsistent play.
“I know that we dropped the ball. I know that there’s been drops, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “The drop issue, it’s frustrating. We did some things this week that I thought would address those things. I don’t know how many we had today. I didn’t count that up at this point.
“I know how it’s so heightened at this point, but we have too many. At the end of the day, we have too many.”
Harsin was asked about the Tigers’ receiver rotation Saturday, and he explained who plays and for how long goes back to how the players performed at practice in the lead-up to each game.
Senior Shedrick Jackson was technically the only starting receiver Saturday – the Tigers opened the game with a two-tight end package and defensive lineman JJ Pegues in as a blocking back – and as the game played out Jackson and super senior Demetris Robertson led the way with 63 snaps each per Pro Football Focus.
Based on those numbers, Kobe Hudson – who’s arguably been Auburn’s most consistent wide receiver and had a team-high five receptions Saturday – played 40 snaps, Malcolm Johnson Jr. played nine, Ja’Varrius Johnson played eight, Ze’Vian Capers played six and Caylin Newton played one.
Sophomore Elijah Canion did not play at all against the Bulldogs.
In a game against the No. 2 team in the country – which has now moved up to No. 1 following Alabama’s loss – the Tigers understood their margin for error was miniscule, especially given how the Bulldogs’ defense played all season.
Although Auburn had its chances to strike early, miscues eventually ended all hopes for an upset.
“Just from an offensive standpoint, we just have to execute better,” Nix said. “There's little, small, subtle areas that have to improve that'll make those big improvements that people kind of see on the outside."
Prior to Saturday, Auburn minimized some of the wide receivers’ struggles by involving the tight ends, with John Samuel Shenker’s 102 yards against LSU being a primary example. The Tigers, however, faced a difficult question against the Bulldogs: do you send the tight end out in the pattern and leave one less person to block against a talented Georgia defensive line, or do you keep the tight end on the line to help protect Nix?
Auburn’s tight ends – Shenker, Luke Deal and Landen King – wound up with eight targets but only four receptions, with the true freshman King leading the way with two catches for 25 yards. Shenker delivered Auburn’s first explosive play of the game on a 20-yard reception with about two minutes to go in the second quarter.
With the tight ends needed elsewhere, Auburn tried to add a different element to the passing game with little luck.
Running back Shaun Shivers became a fixture in the passing game for a significant portion of Saturday’s action with minimal results. Shivers’ tipped ball in the first quarter led to a Georgia interception, and even though he was targeted seven times the senior hauled in just three passes for 11 yards.
Auburn’s struggles at wide receiver have already led to a coaching change and will continue to be scrutinized in what remains of the 2021 season. While it’s unclear what the group can do to make drastic improvements, what is obvious is the receivers will be counted on Saturday on the road against an Arkansas team that threw for 326 yards last week.