Allen Flanigan displays growth in second-half efforts against Kentucky

During Auburn’s victory over Kentucky on Saturday, several Tigers stood up to the challenge to hand the home squad their second SEC victory of the year.
No one, however, meant more to the cause than sophomore guard Allen Flanigan.
Flanigan has made his strides evident throughout the year, but his play Saturday was monumental in Auburn handing Kentucky a 66-59 defeat. After a quiet first half against the Wildcats, Flanigan fired off 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting and brought down six of his nine rebounds in the second half of action to push the Tigers over the top.
For Flanigan, the performance in the game’s final 20 minutes was a product of understanding the moment.
“I knew it was a close game,” Flanigan said. “It was going to be a hard fight, but I knew in order for us to win we had to attack the glass, be strong and just play through the contact — not looking for fouls. That suits me well — me using my body to finish at the rim.”
Flanigan’s play in the closing minutes of Saturday’s game was crucial in Auburn separating itself from Kentucky for good.
Devin Cambridge and Flanigan delivered a pair of 3-pointers to keep the team hanging tough just before the halfway point of the second half, and Flanigan’s assist on Cambridge’s fourth 3-pointer shortly thereafter pushed the Tigers to a 46-43 lead. Flanigan came back minutes later after a quick rest and went right back to work, tapping in JT Thor’s missed layup to extend Auburn’s lead to eight.
Flanigan continued to contribute after his last bucket, hitting four free throws and delivering a well-timed defensive rebound before it was all said and done.
Flanigan’s physical play drew Cambridge’s attention after the victory, but it wasn’t something that caught the fellow sophomore off guard.
“That's his playstyle — getting downhill, playing aggressive. I think he's about 225; you know, a strong guy. That's what he loves to do,” Cambridge said. “They weren't just going to back down in the second half. You had to finish plays, get rebounds. I think he had nine rebounds, which is great. We needed that.
“The bigs have to box out their bigs, so the guards have to rebound. He did just that.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl also took note of Flanigan’s efforts. Pearl explained the Tigers always need multiple players to step up to the challenge when playing the conference’s best teams, and in his estimation that’s exactly what Flanigan did against Kentucky.
“Allen Flanigan was a man out there in every which way,” Pearl said after the win. “Rebounding, defensively, just attacking the rim, using his physicality. Willingness to take big shots. 8-for-8 from the foul [line]. Talk about a warrior.”
Flanigan’s play has been a true step forward from his freshman season, when he averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game as a reserve. His growth has no doubt been a welcomed sight for Pearl and the Tigers, which needed players to step up when Sharife Cooper was held out and still need more production with guard Justin Powell sidelined with a head injury.
Flanigan was important in helping Auburn be competitive without Cooper, and his role remains just as vital with the five-star freshman point guard finally on the court.
Flanigan proved that point to many Saturday, but in his mind his production wasn’t that much of a surprise. He explained he worked all offseason to prepare for a bigger role; clearly, those efforts are paying dividends.
“I’m really confident in my game knowing I put in the work this summer and worked my butt off to just put myself in a great spot. Just really taking advantage and trusting in the work,” Flanigan said. “Scoring is not all that. Really, just locking into the defensive end is the difference for me. Just being active on defense, being a leader on the defensive end and letting the offense flow and come to me.”