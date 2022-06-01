Allen Flanigan returning to Auburn, withdrawing from NBA Draft

Auburn men's basketball got its second returnee from this year's NBA Draft pool in as many days Wednesday, as Allen Flanigan withdrew from the draft to return to school.

Dylan Cardwell was reported to have withdrawn from the draft pool on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by multiple outlets, including Stadium and CBS Sports, before Flanigan posted an official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"With the support of my family and coach, I have decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for my senior year at Auburn University," Flanigan said in his announcement. "Going through the pre-draft process gave me confidence that I am close to achieving my dream of playing at the next level. I want to thank the NBA for the opportunity to showcase my talents in Chicago.

"I am excited about the future and competing for another championship with my teammates. The best is yet to come! #WarEagle"

Along with Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler and Cardwell, Flanigan was listed as one of the draft's 283 early entrants in May.

Flanigan and Cardwell were largely expected to return to Auburn even as they entered, using the opportunity to receive feedback from pro teams and possibly earn an invite to the NBA Combine.

Neither received a combine invitation, but Flanigan did participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp ahead of the combine. In two scrimmages, he averaged 7.5 points per game.

As a junior, Flanigan averaged 6.3 points per game for Auburn and made 20 starts after undergoing a procedure in September to repair his right achilles. He made his return to the court against Murray State on Dec. 22. Flanigan averaged 14.3 points per game as a sophomore, the second-highest scoring average on the team that season.

With the return of both Flanigan and Cardwell, Auburn's 2022-23 roster now sits at 15, with one open scholarship remaining.

Both Smith and Kessler, who declared for the draft less than a week before Flanigan and Cardwell were reported as early entrants, are not only expected to stay in the draft pool, but be first-round selections come June 23. Smith has been projected as a top-three selection by several outlets.

This year's draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.