Allen Flanigan rises to occasion in sophomore season

Entering the season, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl knew he needed several Tigers to raise their game.
So far, sophomore Allen Flanigan has met that challenge.
Flanigan has quickly become one of the Tigers most consistent players this season and leads the team in minutes while being one of the team leaders in points, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage.
It’s been a dramatic step forward compared to his freshman year, during which Flanigan was a reserve clearly learning the ropes.
“He worked really hard in the offseason. You know, through COVID, he was trying to get in the gym. He was still working on his body. He didn't take the season off,” Pearl said. “I think the fact that he is playing with a better tempo offensively. He's not just putting his head down and running over people.”
Flanigan’s play to start this season is reminiscent of Isaac Okoro, whose defensive prowess along with sneaky offensive ability helped him become a top-five draft pick. Coincidentally, Flanigan spent a good portion of the summer working out with Okoro, playing one-on-one games and constantly testing each other while team workouts were on hiatus.
Based on what Pearl is seeing, Flanigan is showing he’s capable of filling the void Okoro left.
“He's playing big boy basketball. You know, he's a big boy, and he's able to go downhill and just overpower you,” Pearl said. “But he's under control. And obviously, he's worked really hard at his jumpshot. And Al can continue to playmake.”
Flanigan is not only helping replace the production of Okoro but freshman point guard Sharife Cooper as well. Flanigan played the one for considerable minutes against Texas Southern and Troy, and the results were promising as he and freshman Justin Powell produce while Cooper is out.
Pearl explained Flanigan doesn’t have the full playbook yet but is playing well with what he does know. While playing out of position adds to the difficulty a little, Flanigan explained he was up for it to help the team.
“It was just a new experience for me, playing [point guard] in a game. I've been working on it this summer and in practices throughout the preseason,” Flanigan said. “Coach Pearl, he'll move it around a couple of games. I like it.”
Flanigan’s play will likely prove pivotal for the Tigers, especially with SEC play starting on Dec. 30. The sophomore was more focused on the moment at hand following the win over Texas Southern on Dec. 15, saying he was just thrilled to be back on the floor contributing and playing with his teammates.
Pearl has watched carefully as multiple players have taken their turns at leading Auburn at the start of the season. Flanigan is the latest to rise to the occasion, and it has Pearl optimistic about what he brings to the table going forward.
“As he plays the point guard position, I'm going to encourage him to play at the same offensive tempo. But when he starts getting a little bit more attention, try to make the easy passes to the perimeter,” Pearl said. “Now, he got [his teammates] a few looks. Those guys, if they had made a couple of them, he might have had a couple of assists on his stat sheet.”