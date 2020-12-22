Allen Flanigan rises to occasion in sophomore season

“He's playing big boy basketball. You know, he's a big boy, and he's able to go downhill and just overpower you,” Pearl said. “But he's under control. And obviously, he's worked really hard at his jumpshot. And Al can continue to playmake.”

Flanigan is not only helping replace the production of Okoro but freshman point guard Sharife Cooper as well. Flanigan played the one for considerable minutes against Texas Southern and Troy, and the results were promising as he and freshman Justin Powell produce while Cooper is out.

Pearl explained Flanigan doesn’t have the full playbook yet but is playing well with what he does know. While playing out of position adds to the difficulty a little, Flanigan explained he was up for it to help the team.

“It was just a new experience for me, playing [point guard] in a game. I've been working on it this summer and in practices throughout the preseason,” Flanigan said. “Coach Pearl, he'll move it around a couple of games. I like it.”

Flanigan’s play will likely prove pivotal for the Tigers, especially with SEC play starting on Dec. 30. The sophomore was more focused on the moment at hand following the win over Texas Southern on Dec. 15, saying he was just thrilled to be back on the floor contributing and playing with his teammates.