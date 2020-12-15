Allen Flanigan’s strong second half helps Auburn take care of Texas Southern

For most of the first half of Auburn’s non-conference showdown with Texas Southern on Tuesday, Auburn guard Allen Flanigan was left sitting on the bench waiting for the chance to help his team.
The sophomore got that opportunity early in the second half, and he wasted no time in proving he wouldn’t waste it.
After limited action in the first half thanks to two early fouls, Flanigan roared to life in the early minutes of the second by hitting five of his first seven shots after halftime to fuel a dominant Auburn run in route to an 80-63 victory.
Flanigan ended the victory with 18 points.
The win was a well-earned one for Auburn (4-2, 0-0 SEC), which battled with Texas Southern (2-4, 0-0 SWAC) for most of the first half before going into the locker room trailing the road Tigers by one point.
Flanigan already had three points in the opening minutes of the second half when he and Auburn completely took the game over.
Following a Texas Southern layup to cut Auburn’s lead to 48-46, Justin Powell came through with a layup that was followed by a lay-up and a hard-earned and-one shot from Flanigan. Jamal Johnson had his own layup before Flanigan went back to work by hitting a basket in the paint and drawing another foul on the made shot.
Flanigan’s second and-one fired up the small crowd in Auburn Arena as well as teammate Dylan Cardwell, who roared in delight at the way Flanigan had helped the Tigers quickly push Texas Southern out of contention.
Flanigan wasn’t even done at that point, either.
After his free throw pushed Auburn’s lead to 11, the sophomore followed a Cardwell free throw with a well-timed 3-pointer. In a span of nine minutes of action, the home Tigers had gone from being on the ropes against a talented Texas Southern team to clearly in control.
From there, Powell, Devan Cambridge and Jaylin Williams helped officially close the book on Texas Southern.
Flanigan’s emergence was a welcomed sight given how the first 20 minutes of action played out. Auburn ended the first half knowing it had to step up its game against a scrappy Texas Southern squad that wasn’t going down without a fight.
Auburn led for the majority of the first half, but Texas Southern hung tight in the contest thanks in large part to excellent shot selection for most of the opening 20 minutes. The road Tigers matched Auburn shot for shot to get the game going and ended the first half having shot 58 percent from the field and connected on on four of its seven 3-point attempts.
The home Tigers, meanwhile, had gone through an up-and-down start to the action.
Auburn’s play in the paint appeared much improved thanks to strong play early from JT Thor and Jaylin Williams, but the team’s struggles defensively and from the field were noticeable. Texas Southern’s transfer-loaded roster took advantage of lax defensive again and again, and Auburn did itself no favors by having shooting issues once again from 3-point range.
Auburn still looked poised to go into the locker room ahead once Justin Powell put together a pair of big plays by getting his own rebound and delivering a put-back before knocking down a 3-pointer on the next possession to give Auburn a six-point advantage.
That, however, only fueled an impressive late first-half run by the road Tigers.
Texas Southern closed the opening half with a 9-2 run thanks in part to guard Michael Weathers’ dunk and another bucket, forward Galen Alexander’s jumper and free throw and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas’ late jumper. Their plays combined with Auburn failing to hit a shot from the field over the 3:38 before the break left the home Tigers down one at halftime.
Auburn returns to the court Saturday when the Tigers host Troy.
