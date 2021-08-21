Allen Greene: Auburn football still anticipates full capacity attendance, normal tailgating

Despite COVID-19 numbers increasing drastically in the local area and throughout Alabama, Auburn football still plans to have a normal 2021 football season.
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene told reporters on Saturday that the plan is still in place for Jordan-Hare Stadium to be at 100 percent capacity this fall and that tailgating will be conducted as it was in years past.
Greene added the school has had no conversations about requiring fans to be vaccinated or provide a negative test, something Oregon announced on Friday it will require at school events for fans 12 years old and older.
"So far, so good. So our plan is still to move forward with 100 percent capacity," Greene said. "This is the time where people need to be vigilant, alright, and take care of themselves, listen to the doctors – listen to their doctors – and hopefully we can improve vaccination rates."
When asked about requiring masks in the stadium, Greene said the athletic department has approached the pandemic's implications as it did in the past and that he and the others involved want people to be responsible.
Greene's comments regarding the football season mirror his message back on May 11, when coronavirus hospitalizations had dropped considerably since the winter months.
“Our hope, like everybody else in the country, is for full capacity. If we have to adjust down the road then we’ll adjust down the road,” Greene said. “Most of the colleagues who I’ve spoken to – not just in our league but around the country – are doing that.”
Greene's latest update on Auburn's plans comes as the local hospitals continue to see an uptick in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 69 to 71 on Friday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, falling one short of the height of the current peak, which was 72 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators increased to 10, the highest mark since Feb. 2.
“We are dealing with a rapid rise in the number of cases at EAMC, now with six or seven times the number of COVID-19 inpatients compared to a little over four weeks ago,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s hospitalist and chief of staff.
Greene's update also comes two days after head football coach Bryan Harsin tested positive for the coronavirus.
Auburn opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes contributed to this report