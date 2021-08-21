Allen Greene: Auburn football still anticipates full capacity attendance, normal tailgating

Despite COVID-19 numbers increasing drastically in the local area and throughout Alabama, Auburn football still plans to have a normal 2021 football season.

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene told reporters on Saturday that the plan is still in place for Jordan-Hare Stadium to be at 100 percent capacity this fall and that tailgating will be conducted as it was in years past.

Greene added the school has had no conversations about requiring fans to be vaccinated or provide a negative test, something Oregon announced on Friday it will require at school events for fans 12 years old and older.

"So far, so good. So our plan is still to move forward with 100 percent capacity," Greene said. "This is the time where people need to be vigilant, alright, and take care of themselves, listen to the doctors – listen to their doctors – and hopefully we can improve vaccination rates."

When asked about requiring masks in the stadium, Greene said the athletic department has approached the pandemic's implications as it did in the past and that he and the others involved want people to be responsible.

Greene's comments regarding the football season mirror his message back on May 11, when coronavirus hospitalizations had dropped considerably since the winter months.

