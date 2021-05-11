Allen Greene: Auburn hopes to have full capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall

BIRMINGHAM – After an unusual 2020 football season, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.

Greene told reporters Tuesday that the athletic department has had discussions about capacity in Jordan-Hare Stadium and that Auburn is hopeful it will be able to have full capacity when the upcoming football season kicks off.

"Our hope, like everybody else in the country, is for full capacity. If we have to adjust down the road then we'll adjust down the road," Greene said. "Most of the colleagues who I've spoken to – not just in our league but around the country – are doing that."

A return to full capacity would be a stark contrast to 2020, when Auburn was limited to 17,490 – which was 20 percent capacity – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greene emphasized the importance of people being vaccinated in order for Jordan-Hare Stadium to welcome 87,451 people when the Tigers kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Akron.

"This is probably a great time to give a plug to say we need to vaccinate," Greene said. "We don't make the decision in our department; neither do any of our peers. The decisions are made with the health officials, so the better our communities do with regard to COVID vaccinations, the more opportunity we have to have everybody together again."