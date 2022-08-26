Allen Greene departs as Auburn athletics director

Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene have parted ways, the university announced Friday afternoon.

Greene’s contract was set to expire in January and his deal had not been extended by new president Chris Roberts.

The university published a release saying Greene offered his resignation to Roberts in order to pursue other professional interests.

Roberts opened his appointment in May. He met with Greene soon after taking the job, but the Opelika-Auburn News had learned that talks about Greene’s future had been cold if not non-existent.

Greene was hired in 2018, coming to Auburn from Buffalo. He was hired during the ill-fated tenure of former school president Steven Leath. While athletics director, Greene was praised for extending the contract of basketball coach Bruce Pearl and he navigated Auburn through uncharted territory during COVID-19 and the unrest in the summer of 2020, but it remains to be seen whether football coach Bryan Harsin will be remembered as a strong hire.

Auburn boasted that Greene was the athletics director when the four largest gifts in athletics department history were contributed. During his tenure, Auburn boasted that the cumulative grade-point average of athletes rose from 3.19 to 3.25.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said in the university release. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique, and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

Auburn announced that a national search for a replacement will begin immediately. Roberts appointed athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton as acting athletics director in the interim.

“Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” Roberts said in a statement. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.”