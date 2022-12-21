Allen Greene hired as senior deputy AD at Ole Miss

Former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has been hired as senior deputy AD at Ole Miss, the school announced on Wednesday.

Greene served as AD at Auburn from January 2018 until August 2022. Greene had worked in Oxford at the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation from 2009-12, alongside Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter.

“Simply put, our time at Ole Miss was enormously rewarding, and I couldn’t be more eager about the opportunity to, once again, partner with Keith,” Greene said in a release from Ole Miss. “Those around me know of my obsession with caring about the success of others, and I look forward to partnering with Chancellor Boyce, university leadership, athletic department staff/coaches, student-athletes and fans!”

Greene at Auburn had a strong relationship with student-athletes and he was AD during the construction of the state-of-the-art Woltosz football facility. Most of his coaching hires have fared well, with Brent Crouch leading Auburn volleyball to the NCAA Tournament for just the second time ever and Johnnie Harris making headway in women’s basketball, but his hiring of Bryan Harsin as head football coach was a failure.

Greene’s new official role at Ole Miss is Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development.

“We could not be more excited to add Allen’s leadership to our team,” Carter said. “Going back to our time together at OMAF, I know firsthand the type of person and leader that Allen is, and he represents everything that you want in your administration. We look forward to adding his wealth of experience to our department and welcoming his family back to Oxford.”