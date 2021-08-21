Allen Greene says Auburn football is intent on avoiding potential forfeits; more players are being vaccinated

As kickoff inches closer for Auburn football ahead of its season opener Sept. 4 against Akron, athletics director Allen Greene insists the department is focused on having an uninterrupted season and doing what it has to do to make that happen.
At the groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for Auburn’s new football facility, Greene did not say what Auburn football’s vaccination rate is when asked, but he did say more players are being vaccinated and the team is intent on having an uninterrupted season.
“It continues to change,” Greene said when asked about the team’s vaccination rate. “We continue to have student-athletes talk about how they want to get vaccinated. They want to play. They’ve been preparing for eight months. Our staff has been preparing for eight months.
“We understand that, if we don’t have enough players, that there’s forfeiture involved,” he said flatly. “That’s not something that’s on our minds right now. Our minds are on playing football, having an uninterrupted season and being awfully competitive.”
Auburn has sagged behind its rivals in immunization rate. At SEC Media Days in July, where conference commissioner Greg Sankey said six teams had hit the 80-percent threshold for immunized players at the time, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Auburn was at around 60-percent. Alabama and Georgia have since boasted that their programs are above 90-percent. Ole Miss claims to be a fully immunized team.
Harsin announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss at least 10 days of fall camp while contributing remotely. He is the only head coach in the SEC reported to have missed practice this fall.
Last season, the SEC played a virus-altered conference-only schedule, shifting games around when needed as COVID-19 spread through locker rooms. This season, with immunization readily available, the SEC and conferences across the country have made clear that games won’t be rescheduled and teams that can’t play will forfeit.
Harsin insisted at Media Days that vaccination is a ‘personal choice.’
Greene said though that inside the athletics complex walls, Auburn in an official capacity is taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. “Mask-wearing, six-feet apart, (not together) for 15 minutes — just making sure that we do all we can to keep our student-athletes safe,” he said.
Greene acknowledged that the Delta variant is spreading through the area, but said Auburn’s current plans remain to have full capacity for Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.
“This is the time where people need to be diligent, and take care of themselves,” Greene said. “Listen to the doctors, listen to their doctors, and hopefully we can improve vaccination rates.”
The Auburn soccer team announced before its season opener that it’s a fully vaccinated team among both players and coaches. The soccer team is the only Auburn team to have announced that it’s fully vaccinated, but Greene said more Auburn teams are close and more teams are there.
“We have a lot of teams who are close,” Greene said. “We have several teams that are 100-percent. Now that the student-athletes are back on campus, now that it’s becoming more of a reality and the Delta variant is spreading the way that it is, we talk to all of our students about the importance of this, and we’ll continue to do that.”