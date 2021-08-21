Allen Greene says Auburn football is intent on avoiding potential forfeits; more players are being vaccinated

Harsin announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss at least 10 days of fall camp while contributing remotely. He is the only head coach in the SEC reported to have missed practice this fall.

Last season, the SEC played a virus-altered conference-only schedule, shifting games around when needed as COVID-19 spread through locker rooms. This season, with immunization readily available, the SEC and conferences across the country have made clear that games won’t be rescheduled and teams that can’t play will forfeit.

Harsin insisted at Media Days that vaccination is a ‘personal choice.’

Greene said though that inside the athletics complex walls, Auburn in an official capacity is taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. “Mask-wearing, six-feet apart, (not together) for 15 minutes — just making sure that we do all we can to keep our student-athletes safe,” he said.

Greene acknowledged that the Delta variant is spreading through the area, but said Auburn’s current plans remain to have full capacity for Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

“This is the time where people need to be diligent, and take care of themselves,” Greene said. “Listen to the doctors, listen to their doctors, and hopefully we can improve vaccination rates.”