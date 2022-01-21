Already in line, Auburn students camp out 24 hours early for Auburn-Kentucky showdown

“We’re just going to run back and forth,” Wilson said. “We have assigned times for people to be out here so we can save our spot.”

While there is not an official line being made yet due to barricades, camped out students are awaiting their time for a chance to be a part of the Auburn student section better known as ‘The Jungle’ for what’s being hyped as the biggest game in Auburn Arena history. It’s the first game between top-12 teams that Auburn has hosted since before the building was built.

“Something like this was bound to happen with the prolific success as of late,” Auburn University sophomore, Logan Bailey said. “Especially with this being probably the biggest game in arena history between a No. 2 and a No. 12 matchup.”

Junior Jordan Sweeten recalls the 2020 top-20 showdown between the two teams when College Gameday came to town. “It’s definitely different than it was my freshman year when we played this same game, same arena. The game is at noon tomorrow and everybody is out here a day before — it’s kind of crazy,” Sweeten added.