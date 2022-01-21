Already in line, Auburn students camp out 24 hours early for Auburn-Kentucky showdown

The hysteria over Saturday’s showdown between Auburn and Kentucky has already reached Auburn Arena.
More than 24 hours before tipoff noon Saturday, Auburn students were in line showing their dedication — and the anticipation for the marquee matchup.
Around noon Friday there were more than 20 tents set up outside Auburn Arena’s student entrance, with many planning to camp overnight.
“We came out here at 11 a.m and see it all dumb crazy,” sophomore William Walker said laughing.
It looked like a camping retreat, but instead, the tents were there for a treacherous trip into ‘The Jungle.’
Auburn is ranked No. 2 in the country and awaits Kentucky, ranked No. 12 in the country. Saturday’s game is set to be televised nationally on CBS.
Friday afternoon, groups of Auburn students around could be seen already outside the arena in lawn chairs, on air mattresses and eating Chick-fil-a — and even some with computers in their laps on Zoom for class.
They’re braving the cold with weather reaching a high of 39 degrees between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
One group of students said they’d devised a plan to keep warm. Sophomores Kathleen Wilson, Jillian Daugherty and Caroline Lambert along with freshman Preston Daugherty all live in the Village, a residence hall surrounding Auburn Arena.
“We’re just going to run back and forth,” Wilson said. “We have assigned times for people to be out here so we can save our spot.”
While there is not an official line being made yet due to barricades, camped out students are awaiting their time for a chance to be a part of the Auburn student section better known as ‘The Jungle’ for what’s being hyped as the biggest game in Auburn Arena history. It’s the first game between top-12 teams that Auburn has hosted since before the building was built.
“Something like this was bound to happen with the prolific success as of late,” Auburn University sophomore, Logan Bailey said. “Especially with this being probably the biggest game in arena history between a No. 2 and a No. 12 matchup.”
Junior Jordan Sweeten recalls the 2020 top-20 showdown between the two teams when College Gameday came to town. “It’s definitely different than it was my freshman year when we played this same game, same arena. The game is at noon tomorrow and everybody is out here a day before — it’s kind of crazy,” Sweeten added.