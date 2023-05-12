BIRMINGHAM — It’s been a busy week for Auburn football in the transfer portal.

First it was Jalen McLeod joining the Tigers’ room of JACK linebackers. Then, Auburn finally got a long-awaited addition at quarterback, with the commitment of Payton Thorne, and receiver Caleb Burton announcing his commitment less than 24 hours later. Finally, Auburn added another offensive lineman Monday, with the addition of Jaden Muskrat.

But to hear Auburn coach Hugh Freeze tell it, even though the transfer portal closed more than a week ago, the additions could be far from over.

“We’re open to — we’re open,” Freeze said Wednesday at Regions Tradition. “I think we’re pretty set at O-Line now, and your quarterback room, for sure. But we’re always open to looking.”

Auburn’s been open for business in the transfer portal since Freeze’s arrival in November, adding 12 players through it during the initial portal period in the winter. Now with 16 transfer additions, the Tigers’ class of portal prospects ranks No. 4 nationally, according to 247Sports team rankings. But it sounds like Freeze is looking to continue building on Auburn’s needs.

“We would like another receiver, or two,” Freeze said. “Maybe another D-End. Maybe another linebacker, [defensive back].

Three of those four positions have already been addressed through the portal with both McLeod and Burton, as well as the additions of tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, wide receiver Nick Mardner, linebackers Austin Keys and DeMario Tolan, edge rusher Elijah McAllister, and a multitude of Power Five defensive linemen.

However, there’s been plenty of names linked to Auburn at the positions Freeze addressed. At receiver, Auburn has offered former Colorado receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, per his Twitter, and the Tigers have hosted North Texas receiver Jyaire Shorter for a visit. Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman, a former teammate of Thorne, also entered the portal May 3.

At defensive end, Auburn has also hosted James Madison edge rusher Isaac Ukwu on a visit, and it’s offered Louisiana-Monroe defensive end Anthony Campbell.

But the needs are still somewhat dire for Auburn outside of its pass catchers and pass rush. In the spring, Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said his secondary was incredibly thin.

“Just number-wise, on the team, we don’t have them,” Roberts said. “I think we’ve got three scholarship corners going.”

While the portal has been closed for more than a week, Auburn’s still months out from the start of its 2023 season, and it looks like it’ll continue to reshape its roster in the meantime.