‘AMAZING’: Auburn soars to all-time high score; Suni Lee records another 10

Auburn Arena erupted — in celebration, in jubilation, in appreciation.
The Auburn gymnastics team is flying high, and the fans are soaring right there with the Tigers.
Auburn powered its way to the highest score in program history by a significant stretch Friday, hitting a 197.925 in the team’s win over Kentucky, led by Suni Lee’s perfect 10 and two near-perfect 9.975’s.
It was after that 10 that the arena came unglued. It marked the second perfect 10 of Lee’s Auburn career — and her first one at home — and the Auburn fans let her hear it.
Her teammates rushed to her after the judges lifted their scoresheets, and the crowd leapt to their feet for a standing ovation, in a special moment for Lee and a special moment for Auburn.
“It really does feel like a family, the way that we all just celebrated together. Everybody was so happy. It was just pure happiness,” Lee said, saying the entire moment was surreal. “It’s not anything that I’ve ever experienced in my life, and if I could re-live that, I would.”
It’s been a wild ride for the Auburn gymnastics program and the Olympic champion.
And, together, they’re not done.
Auburn’s 197.925 broke Auburn’s all-time team record of 197.750, which this same team tied earlier this season at LSU.
Auburn had a 197.700 on the scoreboard going to the last routine in the last event, and that’s when senior Derrian Gobourne brought the house down again on floor and pushed Auburn over the edge into record-setting territory.
The fans erupted again once the meet was done, saluting their record-breakers.
“It’s just amazing to see,” junior Aria Brusch said of the scores going higher and higher.
Auburn actually struggled at the start of the meet on vault. Auburn put together its lowest vault score in three meets in the first rotation.
But Auburn bounced back starting on bars, led again by Lee, who wrote another piece of history on Friday night in that event: Lee brought the stunning Nabieva skill from her Olympic bar routine into her college bar routine, marking the first time the skill has ever been competed in the NCAA.
She scored a 9.975, meaning one judge gave her a perfect score while the other gave her a 9.950.
The returning Brusch, back in the starting lineup for the first time since missing two meets due to injury, scored a stellar 9.950 on bars.
“I was really proud of the girls the way they settled down and kept building throughout the meet,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “We knew Kentucky was going to be tough coming in here. That’s the level they’re at.
“We needed a test, and I felt like we stood up to it. So, pretty proud.”
On beam, Lee scored her perfect 10 with Sophia Groth adding a 9.950 and Gabby McLaughlin tallying a 9.925.
Then on floor, Auburn came up big breaking the program’s floor record — on the way to the team score record.
Lee scored a 9.975, then, in the anchor position, Gobourne flew to another 9.975 to push Auburn to the record.
Auburn closes its regular season next Friday against Florida in what could be a top-five showdown and an all-timer in Auburn Arena.