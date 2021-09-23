‘Amazing’: Auburn soccer’s top scorer Anna Haddock surges into form as a sophomore

Hoppa isn’t just impressed with her sophomore’s play on the field but also her leadership skills. Hoppa says that Haddock has been a leader for the program since she first committed.

“She just wants to win, and she’s a really, really selfless player,” Hoppa said. “She just wants to do her part to help us win, and I think that’s what really motivates her. She’s a team-first player, and she’s going to put the team first and she just wants to do everything that she can to make sure she’s doing her part to help us win.”

That’s not just on gamedays, either.

Most of last year’s freshman class already knew each other, connecting on Snapchat or just hitting it off on their official visits. Once they arrived to Auburn last summer, they were still limited in what they could do in-person because of COVID.

Hoppa says that Haddock was one of the people in the freshman class that made sure that the freshman all stayed connected during the summer once they arrived in Auburn.

Haddock feels that bonding and building those relationships has paid off especially this season for the 11 players that came in with her and how it’s even helped the whole team become unified.