‘Amazing’: Auburn soccer’s top scorer Anna Haddock surges into form as a sophomore

Anna Haddock is a little surprised by her start to the season.
Auburn’s sensational scorer has put in plenty of work to get to where she is, but even she might not have figured she’d score seven goals through eight games as the Tigers roared up the national rankings early in the year.
No. 11 Auburn is 7-1-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC entering Thursday’s game at Tennessee. Haddock is the Tigers’ top scorer — and in conference play she’s just getting started.
“It’s been amazing,” the sophomore said.
Auburn started the season with six straight wins before its only loss so far came to No. 1 Florida State. Auburn bounced right back, though, with Haddock scoring a brace with two goals against Georgia in Auburn’s 3-0 rivalry win last Friday.
Haddock’s hard work and goals of playing professionally have prepared her for these moments.
Growing up in Nashville, Tenn., Haddock says she began playing soccer at three years old along with every other sport that her parents put her into.
Soccer was the one that she loved the most and excelled at.
In middle school, Haddock knew that she wanted to play soccer at the collegiate level. She began watching more soccer and analyzing the play of teams like the U.S. National Team, the teams in the English Premier League, which is home to her favorite club Manchester City, and of course, any college game that was on.
Haddock and her family moved to Bowling Green, Ky., when she was around 12 after her dad got a new job offer. At the time, Haddock was playing with the club team Tennessee SC, and despite moving to Kentucky, her parents continued to let her play with her club team.
“All the credit in the world to my parents for making that happen,” Haddock said. “That’s three hours out of a day every day for my mom and she made that commitment, and I definitely wouldn’t be here without her.”
Haddock isn’t just saying that either as Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa first saw Haddock play with Tennessee SC. Hoppa was on a visit to watch another player at the time, but former Vanderbilt soccer head coach and Tennessee SC coach Ronnie Woodard told Hoppa that Haddock was another player to watch.
Hoppa gives a lot of credit to Auburn’s associate head coach Ben Madsen for the recruitment of Haddock. According to Hoppa, the Tigers got her on a visit, and luckily enough, she fell in love with Auburn.
Haddock visited mostly SEC schools during the recruitment process, with her favorites being Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arkansas.
“When Auburn offered me, I mean, I just knew that this was where I was supposed to be,” Haddock said.
Haddock said she chose Auburn because of the coaching staff, because she saw what Hoppa had done with the program, and she saw that the team had good chemistry. The biggest thing for Haddock was that she fell in love with Auburn’s culture.
“The city of Auburn actually reminds me a lot of Bowling Green because it’s a college town,” Haddock said. “We have Western Kentucky in Bowling Green and it’s not overly big, but still the city is kind of focused around the school.”
Haddock may have only scored two goals as a freshman, but she led the Tigers in assists with 10 of them in 18 games.
This summer Haddock knew that she wanted to be more successful when it came to scoring goals and worked on that during the summer. Some of her summer was spent training with her friend Ellie Belcher who plays at Western Kentucky back close to home.
Haddock also played for the Nashville Rhythm amateur team in the Women’s Premier Soccer League that plays during May and July.
Along with her own training to improve her scoring, Hoppa moved her closer to the goal.
Haddock played deeper in the midfield during her freshman year, but now she’s been moved up in the midfield where she is closer. And Hoppa feels that Haddock has rewarded that decision to move her up closer.
“Anna has really the total package as a player,” Hoppa said. “She’s super fit and athletic. She’s willing to make the runs that you need to make to score goals. She can strike the ball great with both feet and then she’s got that mentality component of wanting to score and being able to handle the pressure of being a goal scorer. She’s the total package to me in that regard.”
Hoppa isn’t just impressed with her sophomore’s play on the field but also her leadership skills. Hoppa says that Haddock has been a leader for the program since she first committed.
“She just wants to win, and she’s a really, really selfless player,” Hoppa said. “She just wants to do her part to help us win, and I think that’s what really motivates her. She’s a team-first player, and she’s going to put the team first and she just wants to do everything that she can to make sure she’s doing her part to help us win.”
That’s not just on gamedays, either.
Most of last year’s freshman class already knew each other, connecting on Snapchat or just hitting it off on their official visits. Once they arrived to Auburn last summer, they were still limited in what they could do in-person because of COVID.
Hoppa says that Haddock was one of the people in the freshman class that made sure that the freshman all stayed connected during the summer once they arrived in Auburn.
Haddock feels that bonding and building those relationships has paid off especially this season for the 11 players that came in with her and how it’s even helped the whole team become unified.
Haddock’s not just a leader for her class, but she’s also a leader for the whole team. Off the field, she’s the sophomore representative on the team’s leadership council and she feels like she’s always gravitated toward being a leader.
“I kind of like having a lot on my shoulders and having the pressure,” Haddock said.
During her time at Tennessee SC, she was asked to be a captain for the first time and to step up and take that role under her wings. After taking that leadership role, she never looked back.
While Haddock’s only a sophomore and has plenty of time left at Auburn, her favorite memory so far has been the game against BYU where Auburn defeated a ranked team in front of the fans at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
In that game Haddock scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute to give Auburn a 2-1 lead and later the win.
“That was by far the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” Haddock said. “That was our first big crowd of the year, and it was just one of those moments where everyone was cheering for us and our whole team was excited. I felt like time had froze for a second.
“I can’t even describe the feeling. And again, that was the moment where everything that we had done and all the people that had doubted us in the last year, it was like, ‘Well here we are.’ We just proved the team that we are.”