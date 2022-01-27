AMAZING UPSET: Auburn takes down No. 4 Lady Vols, as Harris earns a splash win in the SEC

The Tigers jumped for joy. The fans stormed the court.
After leaving it all in Auburn Arena, there was nothing left to do but dance on out.
The Auburn women’s basketball team pulled off an epic upset downing No. 4 Tennessee 71-61 on Thursday night in Auburn Arena.
Shots fell. The Tigers ran with some of the best. Every time the Lady Vols punched, Auburn had a punch right back.
And in the end, new head coach Johnnie Harris picked up her first SEC win in sensational style, with an all-timer of an upset for the program. Auburn led early, fought back after Tennessee took the lead again in the second half, left embraced the students storming the court in an unforgettable celebration.
“We worked so hard for this outcome,” Honestly Scott-Grayson said postgame, surrounded by her teammates.
“We just believed in one other.”
The history-making win marks Auburn’s first over a top-five team since 1997.
Aicha Coulibaly scored 23 points in a sensational showing. Sania Wells scored 13, Jala Jordan scored 11 and Annie Hughes scored 10.
“We’ve never experienced anything like that, so it was really exciting,” Hughes said of the court-storming. “Props to our fans. Props to everybody that came out and supported us tonight.
“I even had a fan that came up to me after the game and said, ‘I was laying in bed, then Jala hit a 3, and then I got out of the bed and came to the game,” Hughes laughed.
Yes, it’s been a special time on campus this spring — and a special time in Auburn Arena.
Auburn led 39-28 at halftime after everything went right. In the third, Tennessee came back to take a 51-50 lead going into the fourth, after Tennessee coach Kellie Harper made the adjustments she needed to make and Tennessee flexed its muscle to prove why it’s one of the top teams in the country.
But Auburn kept up the fight.
Hughes hit a late 3 to make it 65-59 with just more than two minutes to go. Mar’Shaun Bostic followed it with another score. The crowd in Auburn Arena got louder and louder the closer and closer the Tigers got to victory.
Auburn moved to 9-10 on the season and 1-7 in SEC play with the win. While Auburn has gone through growing pains in its first season under Harris, the Tigers have two top-25 wins this season, after scoring an upset win at Georgia Tech in non-conference play.
Auburn went winless in SEC play last season and Thursday’s win marks the first SEC for Auburn since February 2020.
“It’s been a long time and it’s long overdue,” Harris said. “Auburn is a wonderful place. This is a great place. And I look forward to bringing more of this here. It just feels really good.”
Auburn entered Thursday’s game on short rest, having played Sunday then played again Tuesday in a make-up game after a COVID-19 postponement. Somehow on sore legs, Auburn managed to race with Tennessee.