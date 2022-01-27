AMAZING UPSET: Auburn takes down No. 4 Lady Vols, as Harris earns a splash win in the SEC

“I even had a fan that came up to me after the game and said, ‘I was laying in bed, then Jala hit a 3, and then I got out of the bed and came to the game,” Hughes laughed.

Yes, it’s been a special time on campus this spring — and a special time in Auburn Arena.

Auburn led 39-28 at halftime after everything went right. In the third, Tennessee came back to take a 51-50 lead going into the fourth, after Tennessee coach Kellie Harper made the adjustments she needed to make and Tennessee flexed its muscle to prove why it’s one of the top teams in the country.

But Auburn kept up the fight.

Hughes hit a late 3 to make it 65-59 with just more than two minutes to go. Mar’Shaun Bostic followed it with another score. The crowd in Auburn Arena got louder and louder the closer and closer the Tigers got to victory.

Auburn moved to 9-10 on the season and 1-7 in SEC play with the win. While Auburn has gone through growing pains in its first season under Harris, the Tigers have two top-25 wins this season, after scoring an upset win at Georgia Tech in non-conference play.