Amid heavy turnover, Shedrick Jackson leads new Auburn receivers group

Shedrick Jackson is the old head in the room.

The fifth-year wideout returns the most receiving production of anyone from Auburn’s 2021 squad, and he’s stepped into a leadership role as the position group’s most-seasoned vet.

“We talk about that all the time,” Jackson said. “We sit back and watch old games and we're like ‘Dang.’ Back then, we looked up to those dudes. That's so cool. Now we're in those spots, in that position. We're the ones on TV. It's still crazy to me.”

But as Jackson begins to play leader, the room will look a lot different. Kobe Hudson is gone, as is Demetris Robertson. Even his former receivers coach is in a new role, as Eric Kiesau was promoted to offensive coordinator.

In Kiesau’s place is former NFL veteran Ike Hilliard, and with Hudson and Robertson gone, a bevy of youth enters the room, specifically 12 underclassmen, seven of which are freshmen. But even with the inexperience among Auburn’s receivers, many of them are already making their presence known days into fall camp.

“A lot of new faces, a lot of turnover at that position,” Kiesau said Thursday. “And to me, that’s exciting. I think if there’s a position where you have the ability to get on the field early and do it, that’s one that you can do.”

Some names were already generating intrigue ahead of Auburn hitting the field. LSU transfer and sophomore Koy Moore was heavily discussed at SEC Media Days in mid-July. Landen King, who split time between tight end and receiver last year, has fully converted to a wideout, something Kiesau said should be to the Tigers’ benefit.

“We can create mismatches because he is so tall, so athletic, he can run and he’s got good hands,” Kiesau said. “We have got to be able to move him around and play different spots so we can create those mismatches.”

Much like King, who’s listed at 6-foot-5, 220, Auburn has another massive-framed youngster in freshman Camden Brown.

Brown was a three-star recruit from Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, and was a key piece in helping the Raiders win their third-straight state title his senior season with 24 catches for 483 yards.

At 6-3 and 202 pounds, Brown is hard to miss. He’s a “big dude. Strong, too,” Jackson said, and senior defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett made note of Brown’s work ethic Friday.

Whatever work Brown has put in seems to have already paid dividends, as he went from working with Auburn newcomers on Friday to practicing alongside the veterans during the team’s split practice on Saturday.

Although he’s not entirely new, redshirt freshman Tar’Varish Dawson was also highlighted by Kiesau on Thursday as “the most improved young player on the entire offense,” largely spurred by what the coach thought was a change in mindset mid-season last year. That was something head coach Bryan Harsin also echoed Thursday.

“You've got to kind of understand when players come in here — and I told him this all the time — is, you know, you get into that kind of beer-commercial lifestyle, where everything's all fun and 'I'm just going to class, no parents around,' all these other things like that, and it's like no, you've got work to do,” Harsin said. “And I think that comes from your peers, too.”

Jackson understands that peer expectation, and how he fits into it as an elder statesman. But with or without his presence, Jackson seems a lot from Auburn’s young pass-catchers.

“There's a lot of talent in that room,” Jackson said. “They'll be straight.”