Remembered as a kind, compassionate mother and a strong, steadfast fighter, former Auburn women’s basketball standout Shana Askew Daniels died Monday.

She fought breast cancer for years before dying of brain cancer at age 44.

She was an “angel” and a “gift,” those close to her said, and she was orange and blue through and through. She married former Auburn men’s basketball standout Marquis Daniels and together they had two children, son Antwane and daughter Syriah, a touted high school prospect committed to Auburn with plans to carry on her mother’s legacy at her alma mater.

“You made me better in so many ways that I can’t begin to imagine where I’d be without you,” Marquis posted in part on Instagram. He now serves as assistant coach for the Auburn men’s basketball team. “I enjoyed every minute and second we shared.”

Shana played at Auburn from 1997-2001, playing in 95 games and starting 68. She scored 793 points, was Auburn’s top 3-point shooter in the 1999-2000 season hitting 39 3-pointers, and she was named preseason All-SEC ahead of the 2000-2001 season.

Services will take place Friday in Macon, Ga., where she was an all-state high school player. She was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

“The loss of Shana has saddened our entire Auburn family,” said her coach Joe Ciampi in a quote via Auburn athletics. “My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Daniels family. Shana’s competitive spirit on the court and her determination to win made us a championship program. She was a gift to everyone who ever met her.”

In a love story to be cherished on the Plains, Shana met Marquis in 1999 while the two were playing at Auburn, as Marquis starred at Auburn for the men’s team from 1999-2003 before embarking on a nine-year career in the NBA. He became a legend in Auburn as he starred on Auburn’s Sweet 16 team in 2003, falling only to Carmelo Anthony’s national champion Syracuse team that round. The on-court story of the family legacy continues with Syriah, who averaged 26.4 points per game for Auburn High last season. She committed to Auburn University in November 2022.

And as for Shana, she spent her recent years inspiring those around Auburn and around the Auburn men’s and women’s basketball programs. In 2021 she completed 15 months of treatment and surgery for breast cancer. Marquis said Shana was loving and caring, and that she poured everything into her children to help them become the successful students and athletes they are today. He said Shana would always go the extra mile to show how much she loved you, and that he wouldn’t wish the pain of being without her on anyone. It was Auburn assistant coach Ketara Chapel who called Shana “an angel,” saying on Twitter that she will be missed.

Auburn women’s basketball head coach Johnnie Harris said: “I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of Shana Daniels. She was a good friend and supporter of me and of our program. It was evident from talking to her that she loved Auburn University, the Auburn community and Auburn women’s basketball.

“She was so proud of the direction the program was heading,” Harris added. “We will miss her coming by practice and the encouraging words she would give to the team. My heart goes out to Marquis and the Daniels family, the Auburn Family, all of her teammates and those that knew and loved her.”

Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said: “Shana Daniels was a strong, committed, Auburn Woman. She was a great mother and an incredible wife. We will lift up our brother Marquise and support Syriah and Antwane. Please join us in prayer!”

Marquis ended his heartfelt post on Instagram on a lighter note: “Make sure you let them know you may have to sneak out of Heaven every now and then to check on me and the kids,” he posted with a laughing emoji. The emoji for heartbreak soon followed.

Marquis is set to begin his fifth season as an assistant coach under Pearl this fall.

Syriah is set to play her senior season in high school in 2023-24 before joining Auburn University’s team in 2024-25.