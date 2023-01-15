An experienced haul: Dissecting Auburn’s transfer portal success

The bar was left relatively low for the start of Auburn’s Hugh Freeze era on all fronts.

Freeze came to the Plains in the wake of the program’s worst season since 2012, and its first back-to-back sub-.500 years since the 1980-81 seasons. Just as bad, if not worse, was the dip in Auburn’s recruiting efforts.

The Tigers strung together consensus top-15 classes prior to the Bryan Harsin era, including a consensus top-10 group in 2020. Those results dipped off in Harsin’s two classes, though. Both sat just outside the top 20 nationally, and they only got worse as he and his staff stuck around for the 2023 class.

When Harsin was fired on Oct. 31, Auburn ranked at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference recruiting-wise. It struggled to maintain double-digit commitments.

In a month’s time, Freeze and his staff not only stepped over the low bar, but have put Auburn’s class back in a top-20 standing with their early signing day haul.

wrote about this earlier in the week, and just ran the numbers again on 247's Class Calculator tool:if you added up just the guys Auburn has landed since the coaching change on Halloween, the class score is 254.26Auburn's 2022 class was 240.78, and the 2021 class was 225.25 — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) January 12, 2023

Where Auburn has really blown the roof off is in the transfer portal.

The Tigers have a consensus top-five group of incoming transfers, based on both 247Sports and On3’s transfer portal team rankings. They’re ranked No. 4 by 247Sports and were ranked No. 2 by On3 prior to Keys’ commitment. It and Florida State are the only two teams given a top-five rating on both lists.

Auburn inked two transfers at the early signing period’s start — tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and edge rusher Elijah McAllister — and hasn’t looked backed. It’s up to 12 transfers, including the pickup of former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys.

It’s a highly rated group to this point. Two of Auburn’s 12 portal pickups are considered consensus blue chips, meaning their rating as a transfer prospect is four stars or higher on both sites. Eight of those 12 are considered blue chips by 247Sports. It's also a rather experienced bunch.

transfer portal additions as of today pic.twitter.com/Wg0UOv756l — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) January 13, 2023

In a graph that charted 2022 FBS snaps added by wins shares, tweeted Friday by Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash, the Tigers had the second-most snaps added of any school.

While sitting behind USC, the Tigers were, in order, ahead of Oklahoma State, Florida State, and a hodgepodge of Miami, Louisville, Oklahoma and UCLA. Colorado, which has been a notable transfer portal destination since hiring Deion Sanders from Jackson State, sat at No. 6.

As of Saturday, Auburn has added 6,095 snaps. It’s a decent number behind USC’s 7,316 snaps added, and a hair ahead of Oklahoma State (5,511) and Florida State (5,124).

It should also be noted Colorado has brought in a whopping 20 transfers, a bulk of whom followed Sanders from Jackson State. Had PFF charted all snaps added, the Buffaloes would be sitting at 8,077 snaps added. The seven players Sanders brought from Jackson State account for more than half that, with 4,547 snaps between them.

What’s notable about Auburn’s haul is the lack of attrition, or player’s who have transferred from the program.

Auburn’s guaranteed attrition — meaning players who entered the portal and have already committed to another school — is the smallest among its company at the top. Four players, who accounted for 409 snaps last season, have left the Tigers for new schools.

It’s a far cry from a lot of other programs picking up transfer talent and experience. Oklahoma State might be the best example. While the Cowboys are top-three in terms of experience added, they have, effectively, only made up for lost ground.

Thirteen players have transferred from Oklahoma State and committed to another school. They accounted for 5,521 snaps last year, meaning Oklahoma State is, in a sense, operating at a snaps deficit. That number lost also doesn’t account for Spencer Sanders, the program’s longtime starting quarterback who played 714 snaps last year. Entering the portal Dec. 6, he has yet to announce a new home.

Auburn’s net FBS snaps added (5,686) still sits behind USC (6,844). But the Tigers’ total is well ahead of the Seminoles (4,348), Colorado (1,882) and Oklahoma State (minus-10).

Regardless of the portal’s continued ebbs and flows, Auburn is already walking away with a lot to be happy about. Most notably, it used the portal to close what seemed like an insurmountable recruiting gap at its biggest position of need.

From 2017-2022, Auburn landed a total of 16 offensive linemen (high school, JUCO & transfers).The 2023 class: 8 offensive linemen. — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) January 10, 2023

In the past five years, Auburn simply had not landed offensive lineman. It secured only 16 of them in any capacity in that span, and it reared its head in an ugly way for much of 2022, as the Tigers struggled to find rushing success until Harsin’s firing.

Of the eight offensive linemen Auburn has added in its 2023 class, three of them are portal pickups. Those three lead the Tigers’ transfer additions in snaps played in 2022.

Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton (1,039 snaps), Eastern Carolina transfer Avery Jones (852) and Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade (818 snaps) are all presumed contenders for a starting spot on a unit that, following the 2022 season’s end, had 1,103 snaps of experience returning.

It’s only a portion of what Auburn has done to re-work the trenches through the portal. It has added three defensive linemen and an edge rusher after losing standouts Colby Wooden, Derick Hall and Eku Leota to the NFL Draft. The four-man group of newcomers, all of which are Power Five pickups, combined for 1,801 snaps last season.

As of Saturday, Auburn has added 4,510 snap’s worth of experience in the trenches. The boon of experience comes as Auburn lost a combined 5,505 snaps from both lines a year ago.

What’s more is that the portal doesn’t close for another eight days. It'll open again on May 1, for a two-week period post-spring practice.

By most indications, Auburn isn’t done.

Auburn is looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal as of Dec. 21, but it has yet to add one. While the program reportedly garnered interest from a bevy of standout names — Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall and now-Kentucky's Devin Leary included — there's still a long list of veterans who could, at the least, add positional depth.

A top-20 class through the early signing period isn't a result worthy of disappointment, and it has quickly exceeded the low bar of Harsin's efforts. But there's still ground to be made up.

At No. 18 in the 247Sports composite team rankings, there are still seven SEC programs ahead of Auburn, meaning the Tigers have a class that's in the bottom half of the conference.

In answering a question about Auburn's offensive line at his early signing period press conference, Freeze said "We're not through there."

While that's proven quite true, the rest of his answer speaks to where Auburn should want itself to go in closing out its 2023 class.

"We're really not through anywhere," Freeze said. "We still have some big targets out there that hopefully we can close on now or in that second wave when we hit the road in January ... There's still a lot of targets out there, and some needs we have."