An in-state showdown: Auburn gears up for another home game against Alabama State

Alabama State will be paid considerably for their trip to Jordan-Hare – A 2016 report from the Montgomery Advertiser said the Hornets will earn $530,000 for the game – but to Hill-Eley that amount is not the most important aspect.

For Hill-Eley – who is entering his fourth full season as Hornets head coach and previously spent 13 years at Morgan State – the chance for Alabama State’s players to prove themselves among SEC-caliber players is an immense draw.

“Financially the actual purse amount that we're getting to come and play, I really don't know. But when you add in the platform that we get to be on national television, the experience that the young men get to play in a stadium of that capacity and to play up that caliber of talent is priceless,” Hill-Eley said. “They all are aware that [former Alabama State offensive tackle] Tytus Howard went into that ballgame as a potential [undrafted] free agent and ended up becoming a first-rounder because he showed that he could play at that particular level.

“Not every young man we have here is SEC-caliber or Bowl-Division caliber, but we do have some. For those guys that are at that level, it gives them an opportunity to showcase themselves …It's a win-win for us regardless of how it turns out."