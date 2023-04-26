Auburn softball walked off the diamond at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa last weekend with a breakthrough of sorts.

The Tigers downed the Crimson Tide 3-1 in Sunday’s series finale. It cemented a 13-5 record over the past month and gave them their first series win against Alabama since 2018. But in Coach Mickey Dean and Auburn softball’s eyes, that success wouldn’t have happened without a pair of losses.

Auburn traveled to Oklahoma City, Okla., in late March for the Hall of Fame Classic, and left with four losses — including a 14-0 run-rule defeat and 7-1 loss to perennial powerhouse and defending national champion Oklahoma.

“Sometimes it just takes a really, really good, well-put-together team like that to kind of kick you in the butt and show you what you should be doing,” Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis said. “We learned a lot and we took a lot away from their game to help us kind of get it together as well.”

The Tigers have been trending upwards ever since, playing in five Southeastern Conference series and winning four. Their only series loss saw them avoid a sweep on the road at then-No. 15 Florida.

Auburn’s most recent series may have been its biggest morale booster yet, but Ellis said the excitement of downing the Tide needs to be flushed heading into the week.

“Last weekend’s performance isn’t going to win this weekend’s games,” Ellis said. “Work like nothing ever happened before. It’s a new day, and really go at these games.”

As Dean sees it, both the trip to Oklahoma City and a series loss to Georgia in Athens that prefaced it his players a wealth of knowledge on how to shut out distractions in a hostile environment.

“Let’s go ahead and call it what it is,” Dean said. “We’ve had issues the past three or four years playing on the road in the SEC. We’ve learned to play on the road. We’ve learned to focus on each other.”

That showed up in Tuscaloosa. Third baseman Denver Bryant credited the series win, in part, to Auburn’s ability to “keep each other up.”

“I think we’ll just take our momentum and keep it going,” Bryant said, “like doing the little things at practice, just taking it day by day, not putting on too much pressure.”

While the Tigers are trying not to let the momentum get too big, success the next two weekends could have significant implications on their postseason outlook. As it stands, Auburn sits at No. 19 in the RPI, three spots shy of hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional.

They’ll have six games left to boost their postseason résumé, starting at South Carolina at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia. The regular season rounds out with a three-game slate against Mississippi State, which starts May 5 in Auburn.

“There’s no messing around this weekend or next weekend,” Ellis said. “We can’t start to ease up now that we’ve done some good things.”