Analysts say both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler could be first-round picks

The big move for Auburn’s big men is going to pay off.

That’s according to most, if not all, national analysts.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have decided to hang up their orange and blue to follow their dreams of playing in the NBA — and both are widely expected to be top prospects for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Smith could be picked as high as No. 1 overall and Kessler is also being penciled in on mock drafts as a first-round selection.

If that happens, they’ll become only the ninth and 10th Auburn players ever selection in the first round.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23. The draft lottery is set for May 17.

Smith and Kessler both etched their named in the Auburn history books during singular seasons on the Plains. The two led Auburn to their first No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball and secured an SEC regular season title for the Tigers.

Smith is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Smith going first overall: “He checks the most boxes for teams right now and has the fewest holes in his game,” Vecenie said.

While at Auburn, Smith was named a consensus All-American. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 23.3 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his final eight games.

Many recent mock drafts have Smith selected in that first overall slot with others having Smith still in the top three behind Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre has Smith going second overall behind Holmgren: “The comparisons to Chris Bosh are obvious,” McIntyre said.

The draft picture will become much more clear after the draft lottery. Unlike the upcoming NFL Draft, the draft order is not yet set for the 2022 NBA Draft. The draft lottery May 17 will determine the picking order for the first 14 picks of the draft, for the 14 teams that did not make the playoffs. Teams with worse finishes have higher chances of being awarded the top pick, but it isn’t automatic to discourage tanking.

Factors like where teams pick, who likes Smith, and how he fits different rosters will all play into how soon Smith goes off the board as a lottery pick.

“His development has a chance to be really quick, and I think teams are more likely to bet on the kind of player they’ve seen have developmental success,” Vecenie added.

Kessler was recently named the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

The 7-foot-1 center is projected as a possible 26th selection by Vecenie. The big man averaged five blocks, eight rebounds and 12 points per game in SEC play this season.

Vecenie pointed out that Kessler struggled to keep up in the round of 32 loss against Miami, an athletic, up-tempo team.

“Given that he’ll face high-level athletes every night, NBA teams will have to decide if that is something to come or something that was an aberration based on his success in the SEC this season,” Vecenie said.

“Still, Kessler is one of the best rim protectors in his class and should stick off that skill alone at 7-foot-1,” Vecenie added.

Other projections for Kessler include other mid-to-late first round picks such as No. 24 by ESPN and No. 23 by Bleacher Report.