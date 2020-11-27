Anders Carlson seeks another strong Iron Bowl performance

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson has seen dramatic improvement as the Tigers’ placekicker from the end of his sophomore year to where he stands now as a junior. The turning point for the childhood Alabama fan fittingly came in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl last November.
Carlson had the best game of his young career in last year’s Auburn-Alabama face-off, as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts — including a dramatic 52-yard field goal just before halftime — to help lift the Tigers over the Crimson Tide 48-45. Carlson has taken his kicking to a new level since the dramatic upset of Alabama, and he’s eager to show as much Saturday when he faces the Crimson Tide once again.
“He was a huge key. He was one of the MVPs last year,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “You look at what he did last week with a 50-yarder. He’s one of the best kickers in college football. He understands this rivalry very well, he’s got family ties with this and I’m glad he’s our kicker going into this Iron Bowl.”
Comparing Carlson’s numbers in 2019 before his breakout Iron Bowl performance and his numbers in the eight games since is jarring.
Entering the Alabama game last November, Carlson was 13-of-20 on his field goal attempts — a 65 percent success rate — and had gone through a rough 2-of-5 outing against Ole Miss earlier that month. Since he boomed kick after kick against the Crimson Tide, however, he’s been 16-of-17 on all field-goal attempts — a 94.1 percent success rate. His lone miss since the Iron Bowl was a 34-yard attempt in the fourth quarter against Arkansas that he ultimately made up by connecting on a 39-yard attempt that gave the Tigers a win.
Carlson’s performance last season against Alabama was a sight to behold, especially his heroics just before halftime.
With Auburn trailing Alabama 31-24 in the final seconds before halftime, quarterback Bo Nix hit running back JaTarvious Whitlow, who raced into field-goal range but appeared to be tackled with no time on the clock. As officials reviewed how much time was left, Carlson and the special-teams unit raced onto the field and prepared for a potential kick.
After the review ended and one second was added, the official signaled for the clock to run and the snap was fired immediately to holder Sage Ledbetter. Carlson stepped up and drilled the kick then took a hit from Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs, which sent Carlson to the turf.
Even down on the ground, Carlson recalled the moment being nothing short of magical.
“It was a very exciting game last year. One moment that stood out was obviously that kick right before halftime,” Carlson said. “Just being on the ground and seeing that ball go through was an awesome experience.”
The dramatic kick before the first half wasn’t the whole story for Carlson, as he also knocked through a 43-yard attempt and a 44-yard attempt in the third quarter of what proved to be a three-point victory. Malzahn was quick to point out the impressiveness of the 43-yarder, as Carlson had drilled a 54-yarder only to have Alabama jump offside and extend the Auburn possession. The Tigers’ drive ultimately stalled out, forcing Carlson to come back onto the field and hit the shorter attempt.
Carlson explained he’s happy with Auburn’s special-teams play as a whole, explaining the group has put a solid few games together and have cleaned up a lot of mistakes they had made. He’s looking forward to showing out again against Alabama, and he’s holding out hope he gets called upon in a big moment to help the Tigers get the upper hand.
“That's always the dream. You've got to like the pressure as a kicker,” Carlson said. “I think any game can come down to the wire. You've got to always have the expectation to be ready in any game, but this game is especially important so it's awesome.”
