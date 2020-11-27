Anders Carlson seeks another strong Iron Bowl performance

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson has seen dramatic improvement as the Tigers’ placekicker from the end of his sophomore year to where he stands now as a junior. The turning point for the childhood Alabama fan fittingly came in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl last November.

Carlson had the best game of his young career in last year’s Auburn-Alabama face-off, as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts — including a dramatic 52-yard field goal just before halftime — to help lift the Tigers over the Crimson Tide 48-45. Carlson has taken his kicking to a new level since the dramatic upset of Alabama, and he’s eager to show as much Saturday when he faces the Crimson Tide once again.

“He was a huge key. He was one of the MVPs last year,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “You look at what he did last week with a 50-yarder. He’s one of the best kickers in college football. He understands this rivalry very well, he’s got family ties with this and I’m glad he’s our kicker going into this Iron Bowl.”

Comparing Carlson’s numbers in 2019 before his breakout Iron Bowl performance and his numbers in the eight games since is jarring.