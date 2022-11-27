Anderson earns All-SEC, three Tigers on All-Freshman team for Auburn Volleyball

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn Volleyball’s regular season came to a close on Saturday but the recognition the hard word head coach Brent Crouch and his team put into the campaign is far from over. Following brilliant rookie campaigns, Akasha Anderson, Kendal Kemp and Madison Scheer have each been named to the SEC All-Freshman team the conference announced Sunday. Anderson was also tabbed for All-SEC Honors.

A 6’3” six-rotation player out of Reston, Virginia, Anderson was nothing short of fabulous for the Tigers all season long. Seven times in 2022, Anderson posted a double-double for her team while she put up monstrous attacking numbers. Her 3.60 kills per set rank as the second-highest in program history and her 400 kills on the season are the third-most in single-season history at Auburn. Anderson rounded out the regular season with top-5 totals in the SEC in points and total kills, while landing in the top 10 in kills per set.

Kendal Kemp was on a mission to break records for the Orange and Blue, doing so with margin to spare. Kemp’s 167 total blocks on the year shattered the Auburn single-season record and were the eighth-most in the entire country. Her 1.49 blocks per set will also go down as a record for the Tigers and ranks second in the SEC and 10th in the nation. Two different times, the Eagan, Minnesota native was named Freshman of the Week and also picked up her first Defensive Player of the Week honor after an 11-kill, nine-block effort in a win on the road at Ole Miss. Not just a force defensively, Kemp also swung an impressive .329 on nearly 400 attacks.

Show Me State native Madison Scheer certainly showed out in 2022. Providing a counterpunch alongside Anderson, Scheer’s 3.03 kills per set were the second most on the team this season. Ever efficient, Scheer eclipsed a .300 hitting percentage on 11 different occasions throughout the year, swung over .400 seven separate times and went past .500 twice.

In total, this trio helped Auburn secure its best start to a season in program history (14-0), its best beginning to SEC play (3-0) and the most wins (21) in the 25-point rally-scoring era since 2010.